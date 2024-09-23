CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2024 / NXT Energy Solutions Inc. ("NXT" or the "Company") (TSX:SFD)(OTCQB:NSFDF) is pleased to announce that it has been named a finalist for Best Exploration Technology at the 2024 Gulf Energy Information Excellence Awards. The awards spotlight excellence and innovation in the energy sector, and the winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in Houston, Texas, on October 9, 2024.

Bruce G. Wilcox, CEO of NXT, stated "We are pleased that NXT Energy Solutions and our Stress Field Detection (SFD®) exploration technology has been recognized as a finalist for Best Exploration Technology at the coveted Gulf Energy Information Excellence Awards. This is NXT's second consecutive year being named a finalist for this award, and we look forward to attending the gala ceremony in Houston."

The Gulf Energy Information Excellence Awards - a combination of the respected World Oil Awards, Hydrocarbon Processing Awards, Petroleum Economist Awards and Pipeline & Gas Journal Awards - recognize and celebrate cutting-edge technological developments and exceptional leadership in the energy industry.

For more information on the Gulf Energy Information Excellence Awards, please click the link: https://e2awards.com/

About NXT Energy Solutions Inc.