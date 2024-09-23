Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
WireSeptember 24, 2024

Petroff Amshen LLP's Insight Into the Devastating Effects of Foreclosure on Communities

With 16,304 Properties at Risk in First Half of 2024, State of New York Has Been Ranked Fourth in Highest Number of Foreclosures in U.S.

AP News, Associated Press

With 16,304 Properties at Risk in First Half of 2024, State of New York Has Been Ranked Fourth in Highest Number of Foreclosures in U.S.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2024 / In 2024, the state of New York has been ranked fourth in the highest number of foreclosures in the U.S. with 16,304 properties at risk in the first half of the year[1]. This highlights the increasing pressure on New York families and the subsequent effects of this pressure on local economies. Petroff Amshen LLP is focused on saving homes from foreclosure, as this legal procedure harms not only individual lives, but also the community's general structure.

Foreclosure is more than a financial setback; it's a life-altering event. Families are displaced from their homes, schools, and support networks, leading to emotional stress that can burden relationships and impact their peace of mind. Likewise, a foreclosed home is not just a vacant property - it has an impact on the neighborhood. Property values drop, crime rates increase, and the sense of community begins to break down as the fabric of their social lives is attacked by banks who refuse to negotiate in good faith with the owners during the hardest time of their lives.

The economic impact of foreclosure is felt all over the local economy. When families face foreclosure, they often cut back on spending, which hurts local businesses, leading to reduced sales and, in some cases, closures. Additionally, lower property tax revenues can result in cuts to essential community services, such as schools, parks, and public safety. As a result, the community's quality of life deteriorates even further.

Petroff Amshen LLP is firmly committed to protecting homeowners and ensuring they are treated fairly by financial institutions. The firm protects the rights of individuals facing foreclosure and takes a firm stand against deceptive practices by lenders. Recognizing that foreclosure profoundly affects entire communities, the firm highlights the need to address this issue by advocating for transparency and accountability from financial institutions. Foreclosure is more than a personal struggle; it is a widespread community challenge that requires united action. Through aggressive litigation, Petroff Amshen LLP is dedicated to safeguarding families and communities at the heart of New York and achieving the justice they deserve.

"Every foreclosure represents a family in crisis and a community under strain," said Serge F. Petroff, lead partner in the law firm. "We fight relentlessly for our clients because we understand that saving one home can preserve the strength of an entire neighborhood. We are working to protect the rights of homeowners and hold financial institutions accountable for their actions."

Petroff Amshen LLP's mission goes beyond simply defending individual homeowners - it is about preserving the community ties that families have built over decades within their neighborhoods. These ties are essential to their social structure, being put together through shared experiences, mutual support, and a sense of belonging over the years. By defending homeowners from unjust foreclosure practices, Petroff Amshen LLP ensures that these bonds remain intact, contributing to the vitality and resilience of New York's neighborhoods. The firm stands committed to not only protecting individual rights but also to maintaining the strength and stability of the entire community, one family at a time.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

[1] Foreclosure Activity in First Half of 2024 Down from Previous Year (attomdata.com)

Contact Information

Gabriel Botero

Media Relations

media@petroffamshen.com

(718) 336-4200

SOURCE: Petroff Amshen LLP

View the original press release on newswire.com.

Advertisement
Related
WireOct. 10
Severe solar storm could stress U.S. power grids even more
WireOct. 10
Rare comet brightens night skies in October
WireOct. 10
Social Security’s cost of living increase will be around 2.5...
WireSep. 28
The keg has been tapped in Germany
Related
Telomir Pharmaceuticals Special Advisor Dr. Michael Roizen to Discuss Telomir-1 and the Science of Longevity on Health Uncensored With Dr. Drew on the Fox Business Network This Sunday
WireSep. 26
Telomir Pharmaceuticals Special Advisor Dr. Michael Roizen to Discuss Telomir-1 and the Science of Longevity on Health Uncensored With Dr. Drew on the Fox Business Network This Sunday
Inspira Financial Appoints Visionary Health Care Leader Matt Marek as President to Drive Next Phase of Growth
WireSep. 26
Inspira Financial Appoints Visionary Health Care Leader Matt Marek as President to Drive Next Phase of Growth
Amazon Bestseller, 'Permission Granted,' Brings Readers on a Healing Journey this Fall
WireSep. 26
Amazon Bestseller, 'Permission Granted,' Brings Readers on a Healing Journey this Fall
Nexera Announces Resignation of Director/Officer
WireSep. 26
Nexera Announces Resignation of Director/Officer
Eccentric Artists’ All-Women Team Wins Best Nevada Film Award for 'HOME: A Mother of 3000'
WireSep. 26
Eccentric Artists’ All-Women Team Wins Best Nevada Film Award for 'HOME: A Mother of 3000'
Sokoman Minerals Reports Strongly-Mineralized Veining in the Western Trend Bulk-Sample Trench at Moosehead Gold Project, Central Newfoundland
WireSep. 26
Sokoman Minerals Reports Strongly-Mineralized Veining in the Western Trend Bulk-Sample Trench at Moosehead Gold Project, Central Newfoundland
Volkswagen’s Exclusive VW Gewürz Ketchup Brand Makes Its U.S. Debut at ChainFEST LA
WireSep. 26
Volkswagen’s Exclusive VW Gewürz Ketchup Brand Makes Its U.S. Debut at ChainFEST LA
Gruber Plastic Surgery's Guide: Choosing the Right Cosmetic Procedure for Best Results
WireSep. 26
Gruber Plastic Surgery's Guide: Choosing the Right Cosmetic Procedure for Best Results
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
TermsPrivacy