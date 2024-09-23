Sections
WireSeptember 19, 2024

PowerBand Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2024 / PowerBand Solutions Inc. (TSXV:PBX)(OTC PINK:PWWBF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("PowerBand", "PBX" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting the formation of lease originations for the automotive industry, is pleased to announce the results of voting at its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held virtually on Wednesday, September 18, 2024.

AP News, Associated Press

Shareholders voted in favour of all items put forward by the Board of Directors and management, namely:

1. The number of Directors was set at five (5).

2. The elected Directors of the Company are:

Jeff A. Morgan

J. Bryan Hunt Jr.

Shibu Abraham

Steven Lee

Kris Gaerlan

3. HDCPA Professional Corporation has been appointed as the Company's auditor.

4. The 2024 Incentive Stock Option Plan (20% Fixed Plan) was approved by disinterested shareholders, reserving for issuance up to 89,933,091 common shares of the Company.

5. The 2024 Restricted Share Unit Plan was approved by disinterested shareholders, reserving for issuance a maximum of 30,000,000 common shares of the Company, an amount that is included in the 89,933,091 common shares reserved in the 2024 Incentive Stock Option Plan (20% Fixed Plan).

6. Disinterested shareholders passed a special resolution approving a name change of the Company from "Powerband Solutions Inc." to "Ameritrust Financial Technologies Inc."

About PowerBand Solutions Inc.

PowerBand Solutions Inc., listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, OTC PINK, and Frankfurt markets, is a fintech provider disrupting the automotive industry. PowerBand's integrated, cloud-based transaction platform facilitates transactions amongst consumers, dealers, and funders. PowerBand's transaction platform is being made available across the United States.

For further information, please visit the PowerBand website or contact:

Jeff A. Morgan

Chief Executive Officer and Chairman

E: info@powerbandsolutions.com

P: 1-866-768-7653

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: PowerBand Solutions Inc.

