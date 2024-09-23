The Nation's Weather for Friday, September 20, 2024

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Some rain and drizzle will dampen a zone from southeastern

New England to Delaware today. Meanwhile, spotty afternoon

showers or thunderstorms will stretch from South Carolina to

Florida. A separate area of spotty thunderstorms will affect

eastern New Mexico, western Texas, much of Kansas, northern

Missouri and southeastern Iowa. Afternoon thunderstorms will

also dot the mountains of Utah. Unusually rough surf and rip

currents will affect Cape Cod, Nantucket, the Jersey Shore

and the Delaware beaches. This threat can exist right

through the weekend, mainly from the Jersey Shore southward