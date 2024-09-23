The Nation's Weather for Friday, September 20, 2024
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Some rain and drizzle will dampen a zone from southeastern
New England to Delaware today. Meanwhile, spotty afternoon
showers or thunderstorms will stretch from South Carolina to
Florida. A separate area of spotty thunderstorms will affect
eastern New Mexico, western Texas, much of Kansas, northern
Missouri and southeastern Iowa. Afternoon thunderstorms will
also dot the mountains of Utah. Unusually rough surf and rip
currents will affect Cape Cod, Nantucket, the Jersey Shore
and the Delaware beaches. This threat can exist right
through the weekend, mainly from the Jersey Shore southward
to the Outer Banks. Temperatures well above the historical
average will continue to bake portions of the central and
southern Plains. The clouds and rain will hold temperatures
down in parts of the coastal Northeast.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Thursday 104 at Alva, OK
National Low Thursday 25 at Crested Butte, CO
