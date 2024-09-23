Sections
WireSeptember 20, 2024

The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Friday, September 20, 2024

AP News, Associated Press

The Nation's Weather for Friday, September 20, 2024

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Some rain and drizzle will dampen a zone from southeastern

New England to Delaware today. Meanwhile, spotty afternoon

showers or thunderstorms will stretch from South Carolina to

Florida. A separate area of spotty thunderstorms will affect

eastern New Mexico, western Texas, much of Kansas, northern

Missouri and southeastern Iowa. Afternoon thunderstorms will

also dot the mountains of Utah. Unusually rough surf and rip

currents will affect Cape Cod, Nantucket, the Jersey Shore

and the Delaware beaches. This threat can exist right

through the weekend, mainly from the Jersey Shore southward

to the Outer Banks. Temperatures well above the historical

average will continue to bake portions of the central and

southern Plains. The clouds and rain will hold temperatures

down in parts of the coastal Northeast.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Thursday 104 at Alva, OK

National Low Thursday 25 at Crested Butte, CO

_____

Copyright 2024 AccuWeather

