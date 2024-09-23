The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, September 18, 2024
NATIONAL SUMMARY
A storm will bring rain, some with thunder, to the southern
mid-Atlantic today. In northern Virginia and Maryland, heavy
rain can lead to flash floods, especially on roadways and in
poor drainage areas. There can be a few spotty thunderstorms
in the Carolinas and Florida. Elsewhere across the South, it
will be primarily dry. The Plains will be very warm and
humid with thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.
Thunderstorms from southern Canada to Nebraska can be
accompanied by localized damaging wind gusts and hail.
Meanwhile, a storm will continue to bring heavy rain to the
northern Rockies. There can be flooding in Montana. The West
will be noticeably cooler with a spotty shower or
thunderstorm in the high terrain. Warm and very dry weather
will continue in the Midwest and New England.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Tuesday 99 at Eagle Lake, TX
National Low Tuesday 20 at Mammoth Lakes, CA
