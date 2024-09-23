The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, September 18, 2024

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A storm will bring rain, some with thunder, to the southern

mid-Atlantic today. In northern Virginia and Maryland, heavy

rain can lead to flash floods, especially on roadways and in

poor drainage areas. There can be a few spotty thunderstorms

in the Carolinas and Florida. Elsewhere across the South, it

will be primarily dry. The Plains will be very warm and

humid with thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Thunderstorms from southern Canada to Nebraska can be

accompanied by localized damaging wind gusts and hail.

Meanwhile, a storm will continue to bring heavy rain to the