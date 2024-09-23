Tropical Weather-Atlantic for Wednesday, September 25, 2024

Helene continues towards the Gulf of Mexico; Two other areas being monitored

Tropical Storm Helene is continuing to near the Yucatan Peninsula and is steadily gaining wind intensity. Flooding rain and strong winds will move across western Cuba and the Yucatan Peninsula

through Wednesday.

Once Helene enters the Gulf of Mexico, rapid strengthening is expected due to very warm water, and it is forecast to become a major hurricane before making landfall in the Florida Panhandle Thursday