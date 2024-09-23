Tropical Weather-Atlantic for Wednesday, September 25, 2024
Helene continues towards the Gulf of Mexico; Two other areas being monitored
Tropical Storm Helene is continuing to near the Yucatan Peninsula and is steadily gaining wind intensity. Flooding rain and strong winds will move across western Cuba and the Yucatan Peninsula
through Wednesday.
Once Helene enters the Gulf of Mexico, rapid strengthening is expected due to very warm water, and it is forecast to become a major hurricane before making landfall in the Florida Panhandle Thursday
evening. The storm may reach Category 4 status before landfall. As the storm approaches the coast, destructive winds, life-threatening flooding and storm surge will occur across the Big Bend of
Florida. Helene will be a very large hurricane, bringing widespread effects over Florida, and impacts are expected far from the center.
Due to impacts from flooding rainfall, damaging winds and storm surge, Helene is a 1 on the AccuWeather RealImpact
An area west of Africa in the open Atlantic is being monitored for a high chance of tropical development later this week. An additional area in the open subtropical Atlantic is being monitored for a
low chance of development over the next few days.
