Tropical Weather-Atlantic for Saturday, September 21, 2024

High risk for development during the middle of next week

AccuWeather hurricane experts say there is a high risk for tropical storm formation in the western Caribbean or southern Gulf of Mexico between Tuesday and Thursday of next week, where showers and

thunderstorms are expected to become better organized. AccuWeather was the first source to highlight both a medium and high risk for tropical development in this region.

If formation occurs, a landfall would be highly likely next week, possibly initially in Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula or western Cuba, and perhaps eventually in the southeastern United States. In

addition, due to the warm waters in the region, the storm can quickly gain strength and potentially become a hurricane. Historically, a storm moving northward from the Caribbean this time of year not