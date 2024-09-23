Tropical Weather-Pacific for Thursday, September 26, 2024
Eastern Pacific:
Tropical Storm John re-forms
Tropical Storm John has re-formed off the Mexican state of Guerrero. John will continue to produce significant and life-threatening rainfall across southwestern Mexico as it approaches land.
As John continues to move toward land, the storm will continue to produce significant and life-threatening rainfall across southwestern Mexico. A wide swath of 4-8 inches of rain can fall from
southern Michoacan to southern Oaxaca. The heaviest rain will fall across southern Guerrero and southwestern Oaxaca, where up to 16 inches is expected to occur, with an AccuWeather Local
StormMax™ of 50 inches. Rainfall of this extent can cause widespread catastrophic flooding, extreme landslides and extended road closures.
As John approaches Mexico, wind gusts of 40-60 mph will spread across most of the south and western portions of the state of Guerrero. Higher wind gusts of 60-80 mph can occur near where the storm
makes landfall with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 90 mph. This wind, combined with very saturated soils, can bring down trees and power lines. There can also be some structural damage close
to the coast near where the storm makes landfall.
No other tropical development is expected over the next seven days.
Western Pacific:
There is no Western Pacific tropical discussion at this time.
Southern Pacific:
No new information for this time period.
