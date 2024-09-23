Tropical Weather-Pacific for Thursday, September 26, 2024

Eastern Pacific:

Tropical Storm John re-forms

Tropical Storm John has re-formed off the Mexican state of Guerrero. John will continue to produce significant and life-threatening rainfall across southwestern Mexico as it approaches land.

As John continues to move toward land, the storm will continue to produce significant and life-threatening rainfall across southwestern Mexico. A wide swath of 4-8 inches of rain can fall from

southern Michoacan to southern Oaxaca. The heaviest rain will fall across southern Guerrero and southwestern Oaxaca, where up to 16 inches is expected to occur, with an AccuWeather Local

StormMax™ of 50 inches. Rainfall of this extent can cause widespread catastrophic flooding, extreme landslides and extended road closures.

As John approaches Mexico, wind gusts of 40-60 mph will spread across most of the south and western portions of the state of Guerrero. Higher wind gusts of 60-80 mph can occur near where the storm