WireSeptember 25, 2024

Tropical Weather-Pacific

Tropical Weather-Pacific for Wednesday, September 25, 2024

AP News, Associated Press

Tropical Weather-Pacific for Wednesday, September 25, 2024

_____

Eastern Pacific:

John still bringing life-threatening rainfall to Mexico

John has lost organization and wind intensity and is now a tropical rainstorm. Still, John will continue to bring torrential rainfall over the mountains of southern Mexico, leading to widespread,

life-threatening flooding and landslides through the end of the week. Due to life-threatening flooding rainfall, John is a 3 on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes in Mexico.

As John continues to meander northwest, rainfall will continue to spread over much of the area. Rainfall of 1-2 inches will stretch from near Acapulco to far eastern Oaxaca and western Guatemala,

pushing northward into southern Veracruz. The heaviest rain will fall along the coast of Oaxaca and into the higher terrain close to the coast, with widespread areas of 4-8 inches of rain. Eight to

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

16 inches of rain will be mainly confined to southern Oaxaca, close to landfall with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 50 inches expected. Rainfall of this extent can cause catastrophic

flooding, landslides and road closures for days to weeks. Flash flooding, especially in mountainous terrain, can be life-threatening for days.

No additional development is expected across the basin over the next seven days.

Western Pacific:

There is no Western Pacific tropical discussion at this time.

Southern Pacific:

No new information for this time period.

_____

Copyright 2024 AccuWeather

