Tropical Weather-Pacific for Wednesday, September 25, 2024

_____

Eastern Pacific:

John still bringing life-threatening rainfall to Mexico

John has lost organization and wind intensity and is now a tropical rainstorm. Still, John will continue to bring torrential rainfall over the mountains of southern Mexico, leading to widespread,

life-threatening flooding and landslides through the end of the week. Due to life-threatening flooding rainfall, John is a 3 on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes in Mexico.

As John continues to meander northwest, rainfall will continue to spread over much of the area. Rainfall of 1-2 inches will stretch from near Acapulco to far eastern Oaxaca and western Guatemala,

pushing northward into southern Veracruz. The heaviest rain will fall along the coast of Oaxaca and into the higher terrain close to the coast, with widespread areas of 4-8 inches of rain. Eight to