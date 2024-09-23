Ur-Energy Provides Operations, Construction and 2024 Guidance Updates

LITTLETON, CO / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2024 / Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) (the "Company" or "Ur-Energy") provides the following updates on Lost Creek Mine operations and Shirley Basin construction, as well as updated production guidance.

Lost Creek Production Operations

Ramp up continues at Lost Creek with five header houses coming online in 2024. Most recently, Header House (HH) 2-10 came online in mid-August, as scheduled, and HH2-11 is expected to come online this month. Average production solution headgrade in August was 67.1 mg/L. Our fifth shipment of yellowcake this year arrived at the conversion facility on September 11, and we are planning our next shipment of dried product for late September. Deep disposal well #5 was recently placed into operation and is satisfying wastewater needs.

We now have 15 drill rigs on site with additional drill rigs pending (not including three rigs at our Shirley Basin Project). As we are able to grow the space between wellfield construction and drilling, we plan to ultimately redirect some of the drill rigs to exploration projects within the Great Divide Basin with the goal of replacing mined pounds with new uranium resources.

We continue to focus on employee training and retention as these are currently our most notable challenges because many of our employees have little experience with uranium production. Our quality workforce is, however, stabilizing.

Every month of 2024, except for June, we have steadily increased the pounds captured in the processing plant. The Lost Creek wellfield is performing as expected and the issues which have slowed ramp-up are temporary in nature. While ramp up continues to move in the right direction, it has been slower than anticipated largely due to manpower matters. Therefore, we are revising our 2024 production guidance to a range of 325,000 to 475,000 pounds of U3O8 captured. We expect to satisfy our contractual commitments to our customers with Lost Creek production and available alternatives.

Shirley Basin Development

Installation of the monitor wells for the first mine unit at Shirley Basin is on schedule with 120 of the 120 planned wells piloted and cased. We expect to finalize well completions in the coming days. We currently have three drill rigs working at Shirley Basin, which will redeploy to Lost Creek when the completion work concludes.

Plans are being finalized to collect baseline water quality and perform hydrologic aquifer tests this fall. Power supply to the satellite plant construction area has been completed and the line is energized. The access road upgrades are complete, and the septic system is being installed. Construction of fifteen IX columns is on target with delivery expected in Q3 2025. Our purchasing program for equipment continues, with an emphasis on continually reviewing the timing for long lead-time purchases such as electronic components.

We continue to expect construction at Shirley Basin to be complete in late 2025 with a pre-operations inspection by the State of Wyoming following soon after.