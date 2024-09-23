By Doug Bauer

Daily News staff writer

The University of Idaho volleyball team has had an early season to remember, if not for its various successes and failures, then for a harrowing incident at a tournament in Los Angeles earlier this month.

The Vandals spent nearly two hours cramped into a broken elevator when they should have been warming up for their match against tournament-host Loyola Marymount.

The team escaped unscathed, save for some frazzled nerves, but was unable to recover in time for its match, which it wound up losing 3-games-1.

With any luck, the Vandals will avoid any similar escapades today when they open Western Athletic Conference play at San Jose State. The match, Idahos first as a member of the WAC, is set for a 7 p.m. start.

The Vandals put together a 7-4 nonconference mark, and coach Debbie Buchanan said her team learned a lot about itself in its most recent outing at the Utah Tournament, where it lost matches against then-No. 17 Santa Clara and the host Utes, who went on to win their own tourney.