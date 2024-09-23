The best way for parents to keep their children from running into financial trouble as adults is to teach them good money management skills at a young age.

Palouse area bankers, financial advisers and business professors say kids are ready to learn basic financial lessons earlier than parents might think.

"There is plenty of advice out there that I've seen that says the earlier, the better," said David Whidbee, a professor in Washington State University's College of Business.

Kids in the lower elementary school grades are usually ready to manage a small allowance.

"I think everybody learns better by doing," he said. "If a child has the responsibility of an allowance, you have to decide 'am I going to spend it, or am I going to save it?' I don't think there's any right or wrong answer. Probably ideally, they'd do a little of both."

Saving money

Many young children spend their money on the first thing they want. Defining a goal, such as a toy that costs more than they have right now, can inspire kids to save, Whidbee said.

Bill Skavdahl, manager of Washington Mutual's Pullman branch, said parents should resist the urge to automatically buy children things they want, and instead suggest their kids save for certain items.

Helping children save also is a good tactic, Skavdahl said.

"If they say they want a bike, say 'if you save $100, I'll throw in $100.' "

Having children do chores to earn their money also may help them think more carefully before they spend it, he said.

Budgeting