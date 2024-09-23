Dorothy H. Wolf, 74, a former Genesee, Idaho, bookkeeper and homemaker, died of causes related to age Wednesday at the Garfield County District Long Care Center in Pomeroy, Wash.

She was born Nov. 29, 1923, to Henry and Anna Cambridge Manderfeld at Genesee where she was reared and educated. She graduated from Genesee High School.

She married Paul E. Wolf July 12, 1947, in Genesee. They lived in Idaho, Oregon and Washington during their marriage. She worked as a bookkeeper for the Genesee Grange, Washington Water Power in Colfax, Wash., and the Burpee Co., in Walla Walla, Wash.

She was a homemaker and enjoyed camping, fishing, gardening and spending time with her family.

She was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Pomeroy.