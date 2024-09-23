Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local News & NorthwestFebruary 13, 1998

Dorothy H. Wolf

Dorothy H. Wolf, 74, a former Genesee, Idaho, bookkeeper and homemaker, died of causes related to age Wednesday at the Garfield County District Long Care Center in Pomeroy, Wash.

She was born Nov. 29, 1923, to Henry and Anna Cambridge Manderfeld at Genesee where she was reared and educated. She graduated from Genesee High School.

She married Paul E. Wolf July 12, 1947, in Genesee. They lived in Idaho, Oregon and Washington during their marriage. She worked as a bookkeeper for the Genesee Grange, Washington Water Power in Colfax, Wash., and the Burpee Co., in Walla Walla, Wash.

She was a homemaker and enjoyed camping, fishing, gardening and spending time with her family.

She was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Pomeroy.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Survivors include her husband in Pomeroy; four daughters, Theresa Wolf of Vancouver, Wash., and Janice Zorb, Patricia Appel and Donna Barlow, all of Pomeroy; a son, Edward Wolf of Tekoa, Wash.; two brothers, Donald Manderfeld of Uniontown, Wash., and Ormond Manderfeld of Lewiston, Idaho; three sisters, Bernice Miller of Colfax, Irene Hickman of Clarkston, Wash., and Sister Mary Catherine of Cottonwood, Idaho; 13 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Mary Jane Wolf.

The rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. today at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Pomeroy. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday at the church with the Rev. John P. Sand of Holy Rosary as celebrant. Burial will follow at the church's cemetery.

The family suggest memorials be sent to Garfield County Senior Information and Assistance, P.O. Box 23, Pomeroy, Wash. 99347.

Richardson-Brown Funeral Home in Pomeroy is in charge of arrangements.

Related
Local News & NorthwestDec. 25, 2024
U.S. House fails to pass bill to fund rural schools
Local News & NorthwestNov. 6, 2024
Baumgartner will be Eastern Washington’s next congressman
Local News & NorthwestNov. 6, 2024
Simpson, Fulcher see strong support in early count
Local News & NorthwestNov. 6, 2024
Prop 1 rejected by Idaho voters
Related
Incumbents win 9th District races
Local News & NorthwestNov. 6, 2024
Incumbents win 9th District races
Idaho’s U.S. Attorney announces election complaints program
Local News & NorthwestOct. 23, 2024
Idaho’s U.S. Attorney announces election complaints program
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28, 2024
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28, 2024
Meetings
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28, 2024
Births
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28, 2024
Palouse School placed on lockdown Friday morning after hoax call
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28, 2024
Two people injured in Thursday night crash near Deary
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28, 2024
Public Records
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy