Dorothy H. Wolf, 74, a former Genesee, Idaho, bookkeeper and homemaker, died of causes related to age Wednesday at the Garfield County District Long Care Center in Pomeroy, Wash.
She was born Nov. 29, 1923, to Henry and Anna Cambridge Manderfeld at Genesee where she was reared and educated. She graduated from Genesee High School.
She married Paul E. Wolf July 12, 1947, in Genesee. They lived in Idaho, Oregon and Washington during their marriage. She worked as a bookkeeper for the Genesee Grange, Washington Water Power in Colfax, Wash., and the Burpee Co., in Walla Walla, Wash.
She was a homemaker and enjoyed camping, fishing, gardening and spending time with her family.
She was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Pomeroy.
Survivors include her husband in Pomeroy; four daughters, Theresa Wolf of Vancouver, Wash., and Janice Zorb, Patricia Appel and Donna Barlow, all of Pomeroy; a son, Edward Wolf of Tekoa, Wash.; two brothers, Donald Manderfeld of Uniontown, Wash., and Ormond Manderfeld of Lewiston, Idaho; three sisters, Bernice Miller of Colfax, Irene Hickman of Clarkston, Wash., and Sister Mary Catherine of Cottonwood, Idaho; 13 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Mary Jane Wolf.
The rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. today at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Pomeroy. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday at the church with the Rev. John P. Sand of Holy Rosary as celebrant. Burial will follow at the church's cemetery.
The family suggest memorials be sent to Garfield County Senior Information and Assistance, P.O. Box 23, Pomeroy, Wash. 99347.
Richardson-Brown Funeral Home in Pomeroy is in charge of arrangements.