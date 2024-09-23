Airst-degree murder charge against a former University of Idaho student charged with allegedly shaking and killing his 15-week daughter Rebekkah will stand.

Second District Judge John Stegner denied Latah County Public Defender Steve Mahaffy's motion to reduce or dismiss the murder charge Friday. Stegner also denied a motion filed last month to change the location of Pettit's trial, scheduled for May, because of publicity.

In his decision, Stegner rejected Mahaffy's argument that malice and forethought were necessary to charge Pettit with murder. Idaho law states that aggravated battery committed on a child younger than 12 that results in death is considered first-degree murder.

Latah County Deputy Prosecutor Robin Eckmann agreed intent did not need to be shown in order to charge Pettit with aggravated battery and eventually first-degree murder but said intent was proven at Pettit's preliminary hearing in December. Testimony there by Pettit's wife and Rebekkah's mom, Barbara Dawn Pettit, was that Pettit didn't want to take his daughter to the doctor after she was found limp and unresponsive. David Pettit told police he was holding Rebekkah on the arm of a chair when she fell and struck her head. He admitted to shaking his daughter in order to revive her.

Eckmann also argued it was premature for Mahaffy's change of venue motion. She said that argument would be more appropriate during jury selection. Mahaffy said his request to change the trial's location in order to assure an unbiased jury may be brought up again closer to the trial date.