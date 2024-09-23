Rev. Charles H. Lyman
Rev. Charles H. Lyman, 81, resident of Colfax, Wash., died of cancer Sunday at his home in Colfax.
He was born Oct. 26, 1916, to Charles and May Denslow Lyman at Polson, Mont. The family moved to Bozeman, Mont. He graduated from Galatin High School in Bozeman. He attended two years at Biola College in La Mirada, Calif., before graduating from Multonomah School of the Bible near Portland, Ore. He also had attended one year at Western Baptist Seminary and one year at Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma, Wash.
He married Marjorie Estelle Hughes on Sept. 17, 1940, at Bozeman. She died on Aug. 29, 1996. He then married Joanne (maiden name not provided) on April 21, 1997, at Colfax.
He served as pastor at churches in Astoria and Charleston, Ore.; Gardner, Jardine, Billings, and Helena, Mont.; Sumner and Vancouver, Wash. He was pastor of the Onecho Bible Church near Colfax, Wash., for nine years. He then did interim pastorate work at the Rosalia, Wash., Baptist Church, the First Baptist Church of Spokane, Wash.; Dusty, Wash., Country Bible Church, Liberty Bible Church in Pullman, Wash.; Steptoe, Wash., Community Church; and at Kettle Falls, Wash.
He was on the original board that formed the Northwest Independent Church Extension Organization, which is now operating in six states.
He served on numerous boards, most recently on the Whitman County Chaplaincy Board and the Hill-Ray Plaza Board of Trustees. He was a member of the Onecho Bible Church and the Independent Fundamental Churches of America.
He is survived by his wife at the family home; five children, Marjorie May Prosser of Deer Island, Ore., Charles Lyman Jr. and James Lyman, both of Colfax, Elizabeth Ann Wells of Steptoe, Wash., and John Lyman of Pasco, Wash.; one sister, Gretchen Sadler of Lebanon, Ore., one brother, The Rev. Tom Lyman of Gresham, Ore., 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Cremation has taken place. Memorial services will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the Onecho Bible Church near Colfax, Wash. The Rev. Jeff Grant will officiate.
The family suggests memorials may be made to the Whitman Hospice, the Onecho Bible church or to the Whitman County Chaplaincy.
Bruning Funeral Home of Colfax, Wash., is in charge of arrangements.