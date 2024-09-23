Rev. Charles H. Lyman

Rev. Charles H. Lyman, 81, resident of Colfax, Wash., died of cancer Sunday at his home in Colfax.

He was born Oct. 26, 1916, to Charles and May Denslow Lyman at Polson, Mont. The family moved to Bozeman, Mont. He graduated from Galatin High School in Bozeman. He attended two years at Biola College in La Mirada, Calif., before graduating from Multonomah School of the Bible near Portland, Ore. He also had attended one year at Western Baptist Seminary and one year at Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma, Wash.

He married Marjorie Estelle Hughes on Sept. 17, 1940, at Bozeman. She died on Aug. 29, 1996. He then married Joanne (maiden name not provided) on April 21, 1997, at Colfax.

He served as pastor at churches in Astoria and Charleston, Ore.; Gardner, Jardine, Billings, and Helena, Mont.; Sumner and Vancouver, Wash. He was pastor of the Onecho Bible Church near Colfax, Wash., for nine years. He then did interim pastorate work at the Rosalia, Wash., Baptist Church, the First Baptist Church of Spokane, Wash.; Dusty, Wash., Country Bible Church, Liberty Bible Church in Pullman, Wash.; Steptoe, Wash., Community Church; and at Kettle Falls, Wash.

He was on the original board that formed the Northwest Independent Church Extension Organization, which is now operating in six states.