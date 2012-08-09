TODAY

Baby Time - 10:10 a.m., Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St. For ages 0-2. Info: www.whitco.lib.wa.us or (509) 397-4366.

Toddler Time - 10:30 a.m., Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St. For ages 2-3. Info: www.whitco.lib.wa.us or (509) 397-4366.

Preschool Storytime - 10:30-11 a.m., Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Children 3-5 years and their parent(s)/caregiver(s) are invited to attend. Info: Kathleen Ahern, at (509) 338-3258.

Preschool Time - 11:00 a.m., Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St. For ages 4 and up. Info: www.whitco.lib.wa.us or (509) 397-4366.

Books and Babies Lap-Sit Program - 11:30 a.m.-noon, Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Lap-sit language enrichment program with parent(s)/caregiver(s) designed for children 24 months and younger.

Living Sober Group - 12:10 p.m., Interfaith House, 720 NE Thatuna St., Pullman. Alcoholics Anonymous meeting.

Kids Creativity Workshop - 1-3:15 p.m., Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Parkway, Uniontown. Cost is $18 per child or $16 if more than one child is registered together. Info: (509) 229-3414.

Whitman County Parks and Rec Meeting - 3 p.m., Schmuck Park, Colfax.

Read for Life - 5-7 p.m., Interfaith House, 720 NE Thatuna St., Pullman. Supervised tutoring program for children grades K-6, assesses reading levels and provides appropriate instruction. Info: John Doty (509) 339-3937.

SKY Vacation Bible Camp - 5:15-8 p.m., Scenic 6 Park, Potlatch. Camp is free and open to all religious beliefs.

Happy Hour - 5:30 p.m., Big Book Study, United Church of Moscow, 123 W. First St. Alcoholics Anonymous meeting.

Take Off Pounds Sensibly - 5:30 p.m. weight-in, 6 p.m. meeting, Community Congregational United Church of Christ, 525 NE Campus Way, Pullman. Weight loss support group. Info: Maxine (509) 334 4827 or Shirley (509) 339-6497.

Grand Avenue Book Club - 6:30 p.m., Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. "Radioactive: Marie and Pierre Curie: A tale of love and fallout" by Lauren Redniss.

Hog Heaven Toastmasters - 6:30 p.m., Latah Room, University Inn-Best Western, 1516 W. Pullman Road, Moscow. Work on interview skills, talk to new people and improving leadership skills. Info: Pam, (208) 882-1349.

Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous - 7 p.m., Gritman Medical Center, 700 S. Main, Moscow. Info: Lynn, (509) 336-3045 or Susan (925) 212-2160.

Potlatch Group - 7 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 601 Oak St., Potlatch. Alcoholics Anonymous meeting.