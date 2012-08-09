TODAY
Baby Time - 10:10 a.m., Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St. For ages 0-2. Info: www.whitco.lib.wa.us or (509) 397-4366.
Toddler Time - 10:30 a.m., Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St. For ages 2-3. Info: www.whitco.lib.wa.us or (509) 397-4366.
Preschool Storytime - 10:30-11 a.m., Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Children 3-5 years and their parent(s)/caregiver(s) are invited to attend. Info: Kathleen Ahern, at (509) 338-3258.
Preschool Time - 11:00 a.m., Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St. For ages 4 and up. Info: www.whitco.lib.wa.us or (509) 397-4366.
Books and Babies Lap-Sit Program - 11:30 a.m.-noon, Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Lap-sit language enrichment program with parent(s)/caregiver(s) designed for children 24 months and younger.
Living Sober Group - 12:10 p.m., Interfaith House, 720 NE Thatuna St., Pullman. Alcoholics Anonymous meeting.
Kids Creativity Workshop - 1-3:15 p.m., Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Parkway, Uniontown. Cost is $18 per child or $16 if more than one child is registered together. Info: (509) 229-3414.
Whitman County Parks and Rec Meeting - 3 p.m., Schmuck Park, Colfax.
Read for Life - 5-7 p.m., Interfaith House, 720 NE Thatuna St., Pullman. Supervised tutoring program for children grades K-6, assesses reading levels and provides appropriate instruction. Info: John Doty (509) 339-3937.
SKY Vacation Bible Camp - 5:15-8 p.m., Scenic 6 Park, Potlatch. Camp is free and open to all religious beliefs.
Happy Hour - 5:30 p.m., Big Book Study, United Church of Moscow, 123 W. First St. Alcoholics Anonymous meeting.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly - 5:30 p.m. weight-in, 6 p.m. meeting, Community Congregational United Church of Christ, 525 NE Campus Way, Pullman. Weight loss support group. Info: Maxine (509) 334 4827 or Shirley (509) 339-6497.
Grand Avenue Book Club - 6:30 p.m., Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. "Radioactive: Marie and Pierre Curie: A tale of love and fallout" by Lauren Redniss.
Hog Heaven Toastmasters - 6:30 p.m., Latah Room, University Inn-Best Western, 1516 W. Pullman Road, Moscow. Work on interview skills, talk to new people and improving leadership skills. Info: Pam, (208) 882-1349.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous - 7 p.m., Gritman Medical Center, 700 S. Main, Moscow. Info: Lynn, (509) 336-3045 or Susan (925) 212-2160.
Potlatch Group - 7 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 601 Oak St., Potlatch. Alcoholics Anonymous meeting.
Recovery Quest -7 p.m., NE 1125 Stadium Way, Pullman. Narcotics Anonymous meeting.
Colfax Group - 8 p.m., Plymouth Congregational Church, 321 S. Main St., Colfax. Alcoholics Anonymous meeting.
Montana Skies with Jeanne Jolly Concert - 9:30 p.m., John's Alley Tavern, 114 E. 6th St., Moscow. Info: alleyvault.com.
FRIDAY
Playful Learning - 10-11:30 a.m., Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St. Program for children. Info: Sheri or Nichole, (877) 733-3375 or www.whitco.lib.wa.us.
Storytime and crafttime - 10:30 a.m., Uniontown Library, 110 S. Montgomery St. Info: Chelsea Leachman, (509) 229-3880 or uniontown@whitco.lib.wa.
BYOB lunch meeting - noon, second floor board room, Gritman Medical Center, 700 S. Main St., Moscow. Alcoholics Anonymous meeting.
Good Yarns Group - noon-1:30 p.m., Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Knit and crochet group for all skill levels over age 18. Info: Randi, (509) 334-3595 or e-mail randi@neill-lib.org.
Living Sober Group - 12:10 p.m., Interfaith House, 720 NE Thatuna St., Pullman. Alcoholics Anonymous meeting.
SKY Vacation Bible Camp - 5:15-8 p.m., Scenic 6 Park, Potlatch. Camp is free and open to all religious beliefs.
Moscow High School 1962 Class Reunion - 7 p.m., Mingles Bar and Grill, 102 S. Main St., Moscow.
Al-Anon Group Meetings- 8 p.m., first floor conference room, Gritman Medical Center, 700 S. Main St., Moscow, Idaho. Support and help to families who have been affected by alcohol addiction.
The International Folk Dancers of the Palouse - 8-10 p.m., The Attic, 314 E. Second St., Moscow. Newcomers welcome, no experience or partner necessary. Dances include circle dances, line dances, set dances, couple dances and even individual dances. Lessons start at 7:30 p.m., dance starts at 8 p.m. All age and abilities are welcome. Cost: $6 for members, $8 for non-members and $5 for first time dancers. Info: hherrick@turbonet.com.
Moscow Friday Night - 8 p.m., St. Mark's Episcopal Church, First and Jefferson street. Alcoholics Anonymous meeting. (Birthday Night last Friday of each month).
Cornmash Concert - 9:30 p.m., John's Alley Tavern, 114 E. 6th St., Moscow. Info: alleyvault.com.
Friday Night Candlelight - 9:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church , 405 S. Van Buren St., Moscow. Alcoholics Anonymous meeting.
Subterranean Blues Band Concert - 9:40 p.m.-1 a.m., Rico's 200 E. Main St., Pullman. Must be 21 to attend.