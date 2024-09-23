Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local News & NorthwestJanuary 24, 1998

Staff report

A heroin overdose apparently caused the death of a Kelso man found unconscious in a Washington State University dormitory last week, university police said Friday.

Baron Godwin, 19, was declared dead at Pullman Memorial Hospital on Jan. 11 shortly after being discovered on the floor of Gannon residence hall. Police reported Godwin, who was not a WSU student, had been visiting friends who attend the university.

Tests of Godwin's blood received by campus police Friday showed a high morphine content, consistent with heroin overdose, according to WSU Police Capt. Mike Kenny. Whitman County Coroner Pete Martin has attributed the death to a drug overdose, according to a university press release.

Godwin had recently resided at a drug rehabilitation center in Kennewick, the university reported.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

The autopsy tests also revealed a small amount of alcohol in Godwin's blood, Kenny said.

Campus police are investigating the source of the drugs that killed Godwin, but so far have no leads, Kenny said. There is no evidence the heroin was obtained in the Pullman area, WSU Police Chief William Mercier said in a press release.

On the night of his death, Godwin had attended a small party of about six people off campus, Kenny said. Police have interviewed Godwin's friends and have no evidence of any drugs use at the party.

Evidence of heroin use on campus is "extremely unusual," Kenny said. The WSU Police Department had a single case last year involving the drug, he said. "Usually we deal with small amounts of marijuana," he said.

Related
Local News & NorthwestDec. 25, 2024
U.S. House fails to pass bill to fund rural schools
Local News & NorthwestNov. 6, 2024
Baumgartner will be Eastern Washington’s next congressman
Local News & NorthwestNov. 6, 2024
Simpson, Fulcher see strong support in early count
Local News & NorthwestNov. 6, 2024
Prop 1 rejected by Idaho voters
Related
Incumbents win 9th District races
Local News & NorthwestNov. 6, 2024
Incumbents win 9th District races
Idaho’s U.S. Attorney announces election complaints program
Local News & NorthwestOct. 23, 2024
Idaho’s U.S. Attorney announces election complaints program
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28, 2024
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28, 2024
Meetings
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28, 2024
Births
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28, 2024
Palouse School placed on lockdown Friday morning after hoax call
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28, 2024
Two people injured in Thursday night crash near Deary
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28, 2024
Public Records
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy