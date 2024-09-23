A heroin overdose apparently caused the death of a Kelso man found unconscious in a Washington State University dormitory last week, university police said Friday.
Baron Godwin, 19, was declared dead at Pullman Memorial Hospital on Jan. 11 shortly after being discovered on the floor of Gannon residence hall. Police reported Godwin, who was not a WSU student, had been visiting friends who attend the university.
Tests of Godwin's blood received by campus police Friday showed a high morphine content, consistent with heroin overdose, according to WSU Police Capt. Mike Kenny. Whitman County Coroner Pete Martin has attributed the death to a drug overdose, according to a university press release.
Godwin had recently resided at a drug rehabilitation center in Kennewick, the university reported.
The autopsy tests also revealed a small amount of alcohol in Godwin's blood, Kenny said.
Campus police are investigating the source of the drugs that killed Godwin, but so far have no leads, Kenny said. There is no evidence the heroin was obtained in the Pullman area, WSU Police Chief William Mercier said in a press release.
On the night of his death, Godwin had attended a small party of about six people off campus, Kenny said. Police have interviewed Godwin's friends and have no evidence of any drugs use at the party.
Evidence of heroin use on campus is "extremely unusual," Kenny said. The WSU Police Department had a single case last year involving the drug, he said. "Usually we deal with small amounts of marijuana," he said.