A heroin overdose apparently caused the death of a Kelso man found unconscious in a Washington State University dormitory last week, university police said Friday.

Baron Godwin, 19, was declared dead at Pullman Memorial Hospital on Jan. 11 shortly after being discovered on the floor of Gannon residence hall. Police reported Godwin, who was not a WSU student, had been visiting friends who attend the university.

Tests of Godwin's blood received by campus police Friday showed a high morphine content, consistent with heroin overdose, according to WSU Police Capt. Mike Kenny. Whitman County Coroner Pete Martin has attributed the death to a drug overdose, according to a university press release.

Godwin had recently resided at a drug rehabilitation center in Kennewick, the university reported.