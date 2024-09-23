John Joseph McInerny
John Joseph McInerny, 92, a longtime resident of Colfax, Wash., and former county engineer, died of age-related causes Monday at the Whitman Health and Rehabilitation Center in Colfax.
He was born on June 21, 1905, to Michael and Nellie Fogarty McInerny in Austin, Minn., where he was reared. He was educated at Catholic schools in Austin. After his high school graduation he attended Marquette University in Milwaukee, graduating in 1930 with a degree in civil engineering.
McInerny first worked as a civil engineer for the Minnesota Highway Department and the Bureau of Indian Affairs of Montana.
He married Marguerite Rohla Nov. 21, 1940, at Chinook, Mont. In 1941 they moved to Stevens County, Wash., where he served as county engineer. In 1957 they moved to Colfax, where he served as Whitman County road engineer until retiring at the end of 1973.
He also operated a private surveying company and had a business of designing municipal swimming pools throughout the state of Washington. Most of those swimming pools are still in use today. He continued to design municipal swimming pools past his 80th birthday.
His memberships included St. Patrick's Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus of Colfax; the Elks Lodge No. 1794 of Colfax; the Washington State University Cougar Club; and several professional organizations including the Washington State Association of Engineers and the American Public Works Association.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years at the family home in Colfax; two daughters, Patricia Simmons and Kathleen Pollart, both of Seattle; one granddaughter; and one grandson.
He was preceded in death by two brothers and three sisters.
Requiem Mass will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Patrick's Catholic Church of Colfax, Wash., with the Rev. Felix Lorge as celebrant. A private family inurnment will be held at the Colfax Cemetery prior to the Mass.
The family suggests memorials may be made to the Whitman Hospital Foundation or to the WSU Athletic Department.
The Bruning Funeral Home of Colfax is in charge of arrangements.