John Joseph McInerny

John Joseph McInerny, 92, a longtime resident of Colfax, Wash., and former county engineer, died of age-related causes Monday at the Whitman Health and Rehabilitation Center in Colfax.

He was born on June 21, 1905, to Michael and Nellie Fogarty McInerny in Austin, Minn., where he was reared. He was educated at Catholic schools in Austin. After his high school graduation he attended Marquette University in Milwaukee, graduating in 1930 with a degree in civil engineering.

McInerny first worked as a civil engineer for the Minnesota Highway Department and the Bureau of Indian Affairs of Montana.

He married Marguerite Rohla Nov. 21, 1940, at Chinook, Mont. In 1941 they moved to Stevens County, Wash., where he served as county engineer. In 1957 they moved to Colfax, where he served as Whitman County road engineer until retiring at the end of 1973.

He also operated a private surveying company and had a business of designing municipal swimming pools throughout the state of Washington. Most of those swimming pools are still in use today. He continued to design municipal swimming pools past his 80th birthday.