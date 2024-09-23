Virginia M. Trimble

Virginia M. "Jennie" Trimble, age 72, died Friday, Feb. 20 at Deaconess Medical Center in Spokane, Wash., from complications following heart surgery. A funeral services will be held Tuesday, Feb. 24 at 2 p.m. at the Farmington Seventh-day Adventist Church in Farmington, Wash. Pastor Jeff Kinne of Spokane Central Seventh-day Adventist Church will officiate at the service. Burial will follow in the Garfield Cemetery, Garfield, Wash.

She was born March 16, 1925 at Huntington Beach, Calif., to Edgar and Opal Mae Black Robinson. Her family moved to Farmington, Wash., when she was young. She attended grade school in Farmington and graduated from Farmington High School in 1943.

She married Foy D. "Jack" Trimble on April 17, 1945 at Oakland, Calif., while Jack was stationed there. They returned to Oakesdale, Wash., in 1945 and moved to Farmington in 1947 where he farmed and she was a homemaker. The couple retired from farming in 1993. Her husband died in March 1995.

She was a member of the Methodist Church in Farmington, Wash., the Farmington Garden Club, the Skyline Club and the Fortnightly Club. Her hobbies included hand crafts, ceramics, and quilting. She was also an excellent cook.