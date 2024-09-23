Raymond V. Harland Jr.
Raymond V. Harland Jr., 82, a former resident of Troy, Idaho died of a stroke Wednesday following spinal surgery at Palomar Hospital in Escondido, Calif.
He was born Oct. 17, 1914, in Troy to Raymond V. and Stella Buckbee Harland, a pioneer family. He attended school on American Ridge and graduated from Troy High School in 1932.
He graduated from the University of Idaho in 1940 with a degree in electrical engineering.
He worked for Idaho Power Co. in Caldwell, Idaho, and was an instructor in the U.S. Navy's radio school at the University of Idaho during World War II.
He also worked for Consolidated Vultee Aircraft in Tucson, Ariz., and for General Dynamics and Hughes Aircraft in San Diego, Calif.
He retired in 1976 at Escondido.
He enjoyed making worldwide contacts on his ham radio.
Survivors include his wife, Margaret Purviance Harland of Escondido; a stepdaughter, Pam Dreps of Escondido; a sister Eleanor Blume of Lewiston, Idaho; and two granddaughters. He was preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters.
At his request, there will be no services and his body will be donated to the University of California-San Diego Medical School for research.