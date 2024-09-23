Raymond V. Harland Jr.

Raymond V. Harland Jr., 82, a former resident of Troy, Idaho died of a stroke Wednesday following spinal surgery at Palomar Hospital in Escondido, Calif.

He was born Oct. 17, 1914, in Troy to Raymond V. and Stella Buckbee Harland, a pioneer family. He attended school on American Ridge and graduated from Troy High School in 1932.

He graduated from the University of Idaho in 1940 with a degree in electrical engineering.

He worked for Idaho Power Co. in Caldwell, Idaho, and was an instructor in the U.S. Navy's radio school at the University of Idaho during World War II.