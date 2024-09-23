INK loves kudos. They ring so true. Let's start with those coming from a Moscow physician who says she relishes the column every week. INK is so happy she is sending a mug. Then there is Troy's prolific letter-writer Leonard C. Johnson who accused me of showing "intensity in my negative vibes" about Rep. Helen Chenoweth, but he said he understood -- didn't agree -- but understood. INK longs for such understanding.

Johnson took me to task for failing to mention in INK that "Politically Incorrect" talk show host Bill Maher also rebuffed the kiss of another guest, author Barbara DeAngelis, as well as that of Idaho's congresswoman. And can you believe he charged me with a lack of rationality and common sense?

Leonard, I figured Idaho readers would be far more interested in Chenoweth's performance a couple of weeks ago than that of a "foreigner." And since you also watched the show, I'm sure a rational person like yourself would have to agree she proved later to be the buffoon that continues to make her an embarrassment to the Gem State every time she opens her mouth.

Pullman School Board members allow schools in the district to take turns leading the Pledge of Allegiance. At the Jan. 14 meeting, the lofty honor was bestowed on the staff at Camp Jefferson School. As an added bonus, about 10 staffers, led by Principal Nancy Ruff, belted out a little ditty called "You Are My School Board," sang to the tune of "You Are My Sunshine."

Talk about a tough act to follow, the group, costumed in camping regalia, passed out baggies containing the fixins' for that fireside treat, s'mores. The show was dedicated to board members in commemoration of School Board Appreciation Month. Apparently Hallmark doesn't make a card!

At the conclusion, Superintendent Doug Nelson reckoned as how the incident would likely appear in INK.

INK does know all, but am stymied as to whether coffee mugs should be presented in sympathy to school board members, or the Camp Jefferson folks for their efforts.

Moscow's Tim Lohrmann opened up a lively exchange this week as to whether District 5 Rep. Tom Trail was breaking ground rules for his political use of Moscow's Vision 20/20. Many jumped into the fray, most agreeing that although wordy and smacking of electioneering, Trail's messages to constituents were informative and useful. Latah County's other state officials -- Rep. Maynard Miller and Sen. Gary Schroeder -- were taken to task for sending nary a word, as were city and county officials, with the exception of Moscow City Council member Linda Pall.

As a new subscriber to Vision 20/20, INK agrees with Bert Cross who commented: "...Believe it or not, this is still a two-party state and it would be nice for us to have BOTH parties in the Legislature reporting to us through Vision 20/20. Maybe time and another election will bring that about."

INK lauds Vision 20/20 contributors who noted Trail's communications were classier -- and cheaper -- than Chenoweth's tacky tabloid circulated a few weeks ago.

A sigh of relief was heard from both university administration offices: At least it is not our school. That is not the kind of recruiting we need. The reason of course is Monica Lewinsky, who has accused President Bill Clinton of sexual dalliances, purported to have taken place within the hallowed walls of the White House.

Lewinsky, is one of the Northwest's very own. As if it were a badge of honor, reporter-types have been scurrying to let the world know Lewinsky was a former student at Portland's Lewis & Clark College, and interviews with former classmates and neighbors have turned up such pithy quotes as, "she (Lewinsky) wore overalls almost every day," or "she was kind of hippyish, but nice."

Perhaps the most insightful quote came from student Maggie Kral who couldn't imagine anyone she knew who goes to her school having an affair with Bill Clinton.

But late night talk show host Jay Leno perhaps summed it up best Wednesday night when he suggested First Lady Hillary Rodham Clinton consider a sequel to her book... "It Takes A Village To Keep An Eye On My Husband."

My apologies to Lorraine Hudson, the other Daily News senior citizen. Last week, INK attributed a blurb entitled "Life" to Moscow attorney Louise Regelin. Not so, said an indignant Hudson, who let me know it she was the one who dropped off the comments having to do with the aging process. I goofed, because in the Daily News' ever-constant effort to save money, the sheet was in a Regelin recycled envelope.

.....the blotter rests.

INK is penned by Vera White, arts and seniors editor and the author of a syndicated food column. To contribute to INK, call (208) 882-5561, ext. 238, or e-mail editor@moscow.com, attention White.

u.00

Blanding 39240.00