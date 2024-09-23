By Aaron Wasser

Daily News staff writer

Since Bob Wollan arrived in Pullman, hes made sure his Greyhounds are tested during the nonleague portion of their schedule.

Today, Wollan and the Greyhounds will get their toughest test to date, and probably the best team theyll see if, or until, they qualify for state. And even then, the Mustangs could still prove tougher.

Since 1986, Tom Moore has been at the Mustang helm, guiding the team to the Mid-Valley League title in every season, except 2002. Also during that span, Prosser took home Washington Class 3A titles in 1992, 1993 and 1999.

Pullman will head to Prosser and Art Fiker Stadium tonight in an attempt to make up for their only regular season loss during the 2004 season a 23-20 overtime loss to the Class 3A opponent. Wollan knows that if his team can beat the Mustangs, it will be a monumental upset, despite last seasons nail-biter.

Its an opportunity, he said. You play a lot of games and practice a lot for an opportunity like this. As far as the game itself it would be a great thing to win, but were going to have to play mistake-free football.

Prosser finished last season with an 11-1 overall mark before falling to Timberline and current University of Oregon running back Jonathan Stewart in the state quarterfinals, 42-35.

The Mustangs are off to a quick start again, beating defending Class 3A champs Wilsonville in their opener 52-29 and ripping perennial Class 3A favorite Issaquah 62-35 last week.

Like Pullman, Prosser returns many of its skill position players from last year. Leading the pack is junior quarterback Kellen Moore who threw for more than 2,500 yards while earning the league MVP award in his sophomore year.

Senior Ivan Merino, who scored four touchdowns for all of the Mustangs points against Pullman last season, is Prossers best running back, rushing for over 1,000 yards in 2004. Though only a sophomore, the 5-foot-10 Cody Bruns has become Moores No. 1 option at receiver.

Theyre just the perfect storm on offense, Wollan said. I think, personally, theyre the best throwing team in the state and have a great running game to go with it.

The Greyhounds have also been firing on both cylinders, offensively, during the early part of its schedule. The Greyhounds racked up 243 yards on the ground in their 40-7 win over Hazen in Week 1, while rushing for four touchdowns. In Week 2, visiting LaGrande was so concerned with the Pullman backfield, it ran an eight-man front, forcing junior quarterback J.T. Levenseller to take to the air. Levenseller did, completing six of his 15 attempts for 219 yards and three touchdown throws.

The Greyhound defense has been as solid as it has in any of Wollans previous two seasons during the early going. Pullman didnt allow Hazen to complete a pass, while allowing the Highlanders just 133 yards of offense and a touchdown with many of the Greyhounds backups on the field. LaGrande was collared with the shutout and gained only 136 yards.

The defense is rock solid, Wollan said. Its the one thing we can be consistent with.

Senior J.C. Sherritt has continued to head the Greyhounds impressive linebacking corps, but it has been new defensive ends seniors Mike Thomas and Jeff Jones, that have added a new wrinkle to an already solid defensive unit.

The size of the Greyhounds defense and of their running backs Sherritt, Thomas and fellow senior Justin Erwin is what has Tom Moore concerned. While Prosser is solid, size is certainly not one of the Mustangs strengths.