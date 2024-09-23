An arrest warrant has been issued for a Whitman County man who escaped from the back of a patrol car following an incident Saturday.

Jeffery Allen Salmon, 34, was initially arrested for violating a protection order and fourth-degree assault after officers arrived at the Esser Road home of his estranged wife.

The incident began when the woman called the 911 dispatchers at Whitcom to report an alleged harassing phone call from Salmon. Dispatchers later received three more calls from the same address but each call was disconnected, according to a press release from the Whitman County Sheriff's Office.

When officers from the sheriff's office, Washington State Patrol and Colton Police Department arrived at the home they found Salmon, two small children and the woman.

Officers discovered a temporary protection/anti-harassment order had been issued against Salmon on Dec. 30. When he arrived at the home at approximately 8 p.m., he allegedly slashed all four tires on the woman's vehicle.

Officers also noticed his estranged wife and bruises and marks on her face and head and there was extensive damage to the inside of the residence.