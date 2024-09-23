Washington State University President Sam Smith Friday welcomed new proposals from the state's higher education governing body on how to divvy up Spokane between WSU and Eastern Washington University.

The preliminary recommendations from the Higher Education Coordinating Board improve on legislative solutions, Smith said in statement released Friday, by eliminating the president's major disappointment with bills being sponsored by Sens. Jim West, R-Spokane, and Eugene Prince, R-Thornton.

In the West-Prince bill, Spokane's Joint Center For Higher Education is disbanded and most of the buildings in the educational cooperative transferred to WSU. That leaves the center's research program, the Spokane Intercollegiate Research & Technology Institute, without a home.

West, in a separate bill, solves this problem by turning SIRTI into an independent agency.