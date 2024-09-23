Kendrick Tigers hope upswing continuesAfter showing marked improvement last season, the Kendrick Tigers hope 1998 is their breakout year.

After going just 1-7 in 1996, the Tigers improved to 4-4 last season.

Now, all but two starters are back.

And head coach Kevin Driskill isn't shy about what his Tigers want out of the season, which begins Saturday at Salmon River.

"We're shooting for the league championship," said Driskill, in his seventh year as head coach. "We went though a few down years. Now we're trying to reestablish the Kendrick tradition of about five or six years ago."

However, with five-time defending champion Deary to deal with in the Class A-4 Whitepine League, Eggers knows winning the title will be no small task.