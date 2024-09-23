Edwin A. "Vern" Wilson, 75, longtime area resident died of age-related causes Tuesday at the Veterans Medical Center in Spokane.

He was born on Dec. 9, 1922, to Bart and Nettie M. Phillippi Wilson in Amber, Wash. He was reared in the area and attended schools at Garfield, Wash., and the Chambers Flat Country School near Princeton, Idaho. After his education, he worked for area farmers.

In 1942 he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served on the USS Chandler in the Pacific Theater during World War II. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1947 and in 1951 and was stationed in Germany were he was a cook. He served a total of 12 1/2 years in the military. He was discharged in 1956.

He returned to the Palouse area and was employed at Washington State University as a cook for several years.

He later returned to farm work until he retired in late 1970s.