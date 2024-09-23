Sections
Local News & NorthwestJanuary 30, 1998

Edwin A. \'Vern\' Wilson

Edwin A. "Vern" Wilson, 75, longtime area resident died of age-related causes Tuesday at the Veterans Medical Center in Spokane.

He was born on Dec. 9, 1922, to Bart and Nettie M. Phillippi Wilson in Amber, Wash. He was reared in the area and attended schools at Garfield, Wash., and the Chambers Flat Country School near Princeton, Idaho. After his education, he worked for area farmers.

In 1942 he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served on the USS Chandler in the Pacific Theater during World War II. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1947 and in 1951 and was stationed in Germany were he was a cook. He served a total of 12 1/2 years in the military. He was discharged in 1956.

He returned to the Palouse area and was employed at Washington State University as a cook for several years.

He later returned to farm work until he retired in late 1970s.

He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 10300 at Potlatch, Idaho. He was a member of the D.A.V.

Survivors include one brother, Floyd Wilson of Potlatch, Idaho.

Military graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Monday at the Garfield Cemetery in Garfield. Potlatch VFW will conduct the military service. Memorials may be given to the Home Health and Hospice, W. 102 Main St., Pullman, Wash., 99163.

Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse, Wash., is in charge of the arrangements.

