Staff report

Local law enforcement arrested two males Thursday for alleged drug involvement.

Stephen J. Matson, 49, was arrested by Latah County Sheriff's officials for delivery of a controlled substance and delivery of more than 1 pound of marijuana in January.

Jacob P. Butler, 20, was arrested for delivery of 71.4 grams of marijuana in January.

The Moscow men were part of a series of narcotic-related arrest warrants issued by Magistrate William Hamlett on Wednesday.

Moscow Police Capt. Cameron Hershaw said the three suspects who have not been arrested appear to have left the area.