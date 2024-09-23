Staff report
Local law enforcement arrested two males Thursday for alleged drug involvement.
Stephen J. Matson, 49, was arrested by Latah County Sheriff's officials for delivery of a controlled substance and delivery of more than 1 pound of marijuana in January.
Jacob P. Butler, 20, was arrested for delivery of 71.4 grams of marijuana in January.
The Moscow men were part of a series of narcotic-related arrest warrants issued by Magistrate William Hamlett on Wednesday.
Moscow Police Capt. Cameron Hershaw said the three suspects who have not been arrested appear to have left the area.
u21-6; Marcus Mays (Ellensburg) tech. fall Allen Schmitz (North Mason) 17-1; Ryan Rathbun (Lynden) d. Randy Geros (Lindbergh) 5-3; Curtis Srnka (Shelton) p. Steve Rasmussen (ChNQu@
]]UNuoiii!A!A!A
"pNNNPyyQN
!"3/4AaaiZX1/2
q'4EU"6wa &p&r3)33 cents333338E8u8u99#:0:1:2:3:q:r:s:t:~:HHU(yayauFG(uHHU(d'@=a/--R@H-:LaserWriter 8"New Century Schlbk
E'Eu/drug briefMoscow-PullmanMoscow-Pullman