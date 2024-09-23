Naomi Daubert was appointed interim county auditor on Monday by the Whitman County Board of Commissioners.

Daubert will take over for Auditor David Repp, who announced last week he plans to leave the position at the end of the month.

Daubert, lead deputy auditor for legal filing, has been with the auditor's office for more than 22 years.

"I just want to keep an even keel ... and make things simple for the new person coming in," she said.

Within 60 days of Repp's resignation, the commissioners must name a formal replacement auditor to serve until the newly elected auditor assumes the office in January.