Naomi Daubert was appointed interim county auditor on Monday by the Whitman County Board of Commissioners.
Daubert will take over for Auditor David Repp, who announced last week he plans to leave the position at the end of the month.
Daubert, lead deputy auditor for legal filing, has been with the auditor's office for more than 22 years.
"I just want to keep an even keel ... and make things simple for the new person coming in," she said.
Within 60 days of Repp's resignation, the commissioners must name a formal replacement auditor to serve until the newly elected auditor assumes the office in January.
The replacement must come from three nominees who will be presented by the Whitman County Republican Central Committee. The replacement must be a Republican because Repp is a Republican.
Republicans Eunice Coker of Colfax and Kirk Suess of Steptoe have indicated they will file this week to run for the position in the September primary election.
If no more candidates enter the race by the time filing closes Friday, the replacement auditor likely will be the winner of September's primary.
"We'll appoint the person the people have elected," Partch said.