Jackson W. Smith

Requiem Mass for Jackson W. Smith, a resident of St. John, Wash., will be Thursday, Feb. 26 at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, in Colfax, with Father Felix Lorge as celebrant. Entombment will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Holy Family Mausoleum in Spokane. Recitation of the Rosary will be Wednesday, Feb. 25, at 5:30 p.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, in St. John.

Smith passed away at the Whitman Health and Rehabilitation Center in Colfax, Monday at the age of 79, of causes related to age.

He was born Sept. 23, 1918 at Portland, Ore., son of Edgar W. and Irene Simington Smith. He was raised in Portland and graduated from Grant High School in 1935. Jackson then received his degree in journalism from the University of Oregon in 1940. He and Doris Read were married at Sacramento, Calif., on Sept. 7, 1940. They moved to San Francisco where they lived and worked until Jackson enlisted into the U.S. Army Air Corps. During World War Ii he was stationed in Italy and from there flew B-17s over Europe. He flew between 35 and 45 sorties before being discharged. Following his discharge the family moved to Portland, Ore., where they lived and worked until coming to the farm, in the St. John area, in 1948. They left the farm in 1975 and moved into St. John where the family home has been since.