Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local News & NorthwestFebruary 24, 1998

Jackson W. Smith

Requiem Mass for Jackson W. Smith, a resident of St. John, Wash., will be Thursday, Feb. 26 at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, in Colfax, with Father Felix Lorge as celebrant. Entombment will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Holy Family Mausoleum in Spokane. Recitation of the Rosary will be Wednesday, Feb. 25, at 5:30 p.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, in St. John.

Smith passed away at the Whitman Health and Rehabilitation Center in Colfax, Monday at the age of 79, of causes related to age.

He was born Sept. 23, 1918 at Portland, Ore., son of Edgar W. and Irene Simington Smith. He was raised in Portland and graduated from Grant High School in 1935. Jackson then received his degree in journalism from the University of Oregon in 1940. He and Doris Read were married at Sacramento, Calif., on Sept. 7, 1940. They moved to San Francisco where they lived and worked until Jackson enlisted into the U.S. Army Air Corps. During World War Ii he was stationed in Italy and from there flew B-17s over Europe. He flew between 35 and 45 sorties before being discharged. Following his discharge the family moved to Portland, Ore., where they lived and worked until coming to the farm, in the St. John area, in 1948. They left the farm in 1975 and moved into St. John where the family home has been since.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Jackson was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church and served on the church council for more than 30 years. He was also a member of the St. John Golf Club, the Spokane Club and a 50-year member of the Winona Grange. Jackson also belonged to the Beta Theta Pi fraternity, had served on the St. John School Board for 17 years and was the Palouse-Rock Lake Conservation District farmer of the year in 1963 and in 1953 shot his hole in one.

Surviving is his wife Doris at the family home in St. John; seven children, Cindy Klaveano of Pomeroy, Wash., Linda Blackman, of Salem, Ore., Read Smith of St. John, Wash., Judy Angus of Huntsville, Al.; Wendy Gunnels of Spokane; Heidi Danaher of Colfax and Melissa Hodgson of Boston; one brother, Edgar L. Smith of Spokane; and 16 grandchildren.

The family suggests memorial be gifts to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in St. John or the Whitman Health and Rehabilitation Center in Colfax.

The Bruning Funeral Home in Colfax is in charge of arrangement.

Related
Local News & NorthwestDec. 25, 2024
U.S. House fails to pass bill to fund rural schools
Local News & NorthwestNov. 6, 2024
Baumgartner will be Eastern Washington’s next congressman
Local News & NorthwestNov. 6, 2024
Simpson, Fulcher see strong support in early count
Local News & NorthwestNov. 6, 2024
Prop 1 rejected by Idaho voters
Related
Incumbents win 9th District races
Local News & NorthwestNov. 6, 2024
Incumbents win 9th District races
Idaho’s U.S. Attorney announces election complaints program
Local News & NorthwestOct. 23, 2024
Idaho’s U.S. Attorney announces election complaints program
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28, 2024
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28, 2024
Meetings
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28, 2024
Births
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28, 2024
Palouse School placed on lockdown Friday morning after hoax call
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28, 2024
Two people injured in Thursday night crash near Deary
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28, 2024
Public Records
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy