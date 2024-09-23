BOISE -- While the first week of the 1998 Legislature was relatively quiet, a few issues did start to distance themselves from the pack.

Abortion is beginning to have its predicted effect, according to some lawmakers, dividing legislators between those who feel it is a legitimate issue needing to be addressed and those who feel it's being used as a political tool. Many of the 35 lawmakers remaining from the 1990 session -- when the last round of abortion restriction bills led to national attention, heated debates, massive protests and the loss of several Republican seats in the next election -- would rather the issue disappear.

Sen. Gary Schroeder, R-Moscow, senses an "angry" mood among lawmakers due to the issue, and added abortion is "dominating the psyche of this Legislature, and we haven't even had the pickets and demonstrations yet."

Schroeder was also dismayed by Gov. Phil Batt's proposed budget for public schools, calling it "embarrassing" and saying it appears Idaho wants to compete with Utah for the lowest spending per student. He is happy, however, the governor saw fit to include a 5 percent boost in state employee salaries and funding for the University of Idaho's biotech building.

Among the things Schroeder would like to accomplish this session is a bill making it easier for the public to access the whereabouts of child molesters, which he introduced this week. The measure would allow the public access to the names and aliases of all registered sex offenders, a complete description of the individual, including date of birth, fingerprints and photographs, a list of offenses and the name and location of each hospital, jail or penal institution the individual has been involved with. The bill would also allow newspapers to print the photos of convicted sex offenders.

Moscow's two Republican House delegates, Rep. Tom Trail and Rep. Maynard Miller, list enhancing state employees' salaries as top priorities.

"We need to send a message that we do care about state employees," Trail said.