LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--
Abell Auction Co. is thrilled to host “Prestigious Estates and Fine Art Auction: A Two-Day Event” on October 5-6, featuring a highly-coveted selection of fine art, jewelry, luxury accessories and vintage automobiles from premier California estates. Live bidding starts at 10 a.m. PST each day.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240926848751/en/
This rare Frank Sinatra painting and a stunning array of fine art, jewelry, luxury accessories and other coveted items from premier California estates will headline Abell Auction Co.'s prestigious online sale on Oct. 5-6. www.abell.com (Graphic: Business Wire)
Leading the sale is a personal and deeply sentimental painting by Frank Sinatra, which he gifted to close friends and fellow musical icons Eydie Gormé and Steve Lawrence on the occasion of his 75th birthday. This vibrant geometric artwork, created by Sinatra to celebrate their collaborative “Diamond Jubilee” world tour, offers a glimpse into the intimate friendship between the legendary performers.
Admirers of Hollywood’s golden era also may delight in contents from the former Midcentury residence of Sinatra, located in the San Fernando Valley suburb of Los Angeles, punctuated by FontanaArte fixtures and James Verbicky original art pieces. Built in 1951 and designed by architect William Pereira, the iconic estate has starred in numerous films and television shows such as “Mad Men,” “Bewitched,” “Transformers,” “Dreamgirls,” Big Little Lies” and “Last Man on Earth,” to name a few.
Highlights of the important two-day auction also will include:
Featured Estates
Fine Art Highlights
Other Notable Items
Interested buyers are invited to register in advance and preview items at www.abell.com. An auction preview will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays prior to the sale at Abell Auction Co.’s gallery located at 6620 Telegraph Road in Los Angeles. Buyers may place absentee bids with Abell directly, bid via telephone or bid online at www.abell.com, LiveAuctioneers.com or Invaluable.com. For more information or to speak with an auctioneer, please call 310.858.3073.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240926848751/en/
Stacy Geere, 661.253.1059 orstacy@thegeeregroup.com
KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MEN RETAIL ARTS/MUSEUMS ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS/CONCERTS CONSUMER LUXURY CELEBRITY JEWELRY OTHER RETAIL OTHER CONSUMER SPECIALTY WOMEN FASHION
SOURCE: Abell Auction Co.
Copyright Business Wire 2024.
PUB: 09/26/2024 01:00 PM/DISC: 09/26/2024 01:02 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240926848751/en