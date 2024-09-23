LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--

Abell Auction Co. is thrilled to host “Prestigious Estates and Fine Art Auction: A Two-Day Event” on October 5-6, featuring a highly-coveted selection of fine art, jewelry, luxury accessories and vintage automobiles from premier California estates. Live bidding starts at 10 a.m. PST each day.

This rare Frank Sinatra painting and a stunning array of fine art, jewelry, luxury accessories and other coveted items from premier California estates will headline Abell Auction Co.'s prestigious online sale on Oct. 5-6. www.abell.com (Graphic: Business Wire)

Leading the sale is a personal and deeply sentimental painting by Frank Sinatra, which he gifted to close friends and fellow musical icons Eydie Gormé and Steve Lawrence on the occasion of his 75th birthday. This vibrant geometric artwork, created by Sinatra to celebrate their collaborative “Diamond Jubilee” world tour, offers a glimpse into the intimate friendship between the legendary performers.

Admirers of Hollywood’s golden era also may delight in contents from the former Midcentury residence of Sinatra, located in the San Fernando Valley suburb of Los Angeles, punctuated by FontanaArte fixtures and James Verbicky original art pieces. Built in 1951 and designed by architect William Pereira, the iconic estate has starred in numerous films and television shows such as “Mad Men,” “Bewitched,” “Transformers,” “Dreamgirls,” Big Little Lies” and “Last Man on Earth,” to name a few.

Highlights of the important two-day auction also will include:

Featured Estates

Estate of Eydie Gormé and Steve Lawrence: Starring exquisite artwork by Ernie Barnes, stunning Karl Springer furniture and awards celebrating the renowned entertainers’ illustrious careers.

Estate of Martin Starger: Offering pieces from the personal collection of the influential Hollywood producer, including works by Rufino Tamayo and the bronze “Hunter’s Prayer” by Allan Capron Houser.

Estate of Edward G. Robinson and Corinne Sidney: Featuring the exceptional painting "Landscape with Buildings" by Jean-Baptiste-Camille Corot.

Estate of Francis and Marion Lederer, Part II: Showcasing a collection of important 16 th and 17 th century artwork and religious icons that once adorned the Hollywood couples’ monastery-mission style hacienda, now a Los Angeles historic-cultural monument.

Estate of Stangeland from Chicago and San Marino: Featuring highlighted works by Franz Devorak, such as “Washington Park Club, Chicago.”

Bel-Air Estate: Presenting modern masterpieces by Richard Diebenkorn, Michelangelo Pistoletto and other renowned contemporary artists.

Fine Art Highlights