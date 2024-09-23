TORONTO, Ontario, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titan Medical Inc. (“Titan”) (TSX: TMD; OTC: TMDIF) is pleased to announce that Conavi Medical Inc. (“Conavi”) has received the requisite shareholder approval required to proceed with the proposed combination of Titan and Conavi (the “Amalgamation”) in an all-stock transaction (the “Transaction”). This Transaction will constitute a reverse takeover of Titan.

The Conavi shareholder approval of the Amalgamation was obtained at a special meeting of its shareholders (the “Conavi Special Meeting”) held today, September 26, 2024. 100% of the shares voted at the Conavi Special Meeting, were voted in favor of the proposal to approve the Amalgamation.

"We would like to thank our shareholders for their continued trust and support,” commented Tom Looby, Chief Executive Officer of Conavi. “This vote underscores their confidence in the Amalgamation with Titan and the exciting commercial path we have set for the future of our proprietary Novasight Hybrid™ System, the first technology platform to combine both IVUS and OCT to enable simultaneous and co-registered imaging of coronary arteries.”

“The completion of the Conavi shareholder approval is another important step in the process to close the Transaction” said Paul Cataford, Titan’s Interim CEO and Board Chairman. “Such a high approval for all shareholder resolutions is demonstrative of a high level of commitment and engagement for the shareholder base of a combined company”.

The completion of the Transaction remains subject to, among other things, satisfaction of the requirements in the TSX Venture Exchange’s (“TSXV”) conditional approval letter and the closing conditions described in the Amalgamation Agreement, as amended, including completion of Conavi’s concurrent private placement financing transaction (the “Concurrent Financing”) and the approval of Titan’s shareholders.

As previously announced on September 16 and September 19, 2024, independent proxy advisors, Institutional Shareholder Service (ISS) and Glass, Lewis & Co., have recommended that Titan’s shareholders vote FOR the Amalgamation.

Titan Shareholder Meeting

Titan will hold its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) on September 30, 2024, at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time via audio webcast at https://web.lumiagm.com/449188251. Shareholders of record as of August 26, 2024 will have the ability to vote and to participate in the virtual meeting as explained in the joint management information circular in respect of the Transaction dated August 30, 2024 and which may be viewed at www.sedarplus.com (the “Circular”).

This vote is important. Shareholders will be asked to approve the Transaction. Closing of the Transaction will provide Shareholders the opportunity to participate in a new venture with strong institutional backing, newly invested cash, new management, new products, and new technology. Closing of the Transaction is conditional on the approval of all resolutions by Titan shareholders.

Titan shareholders are encouraged to review the Circular carefully and to vote in advance of the voting deadline of 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time on September 26, 2024.

Shareholder Questions

Shareholders are reminded that a webcast archive of the SHAREHOLDER QUESTION AND ANSWER SESSION, which took place on September 19, 2024, is accessible here.

Shareholders who have any questions about the Meeting, or require assistance with voting, may contact Shorecrest Group by telephone at 1-888-637-5789 or by email at contact@shorecrestgroup.com.

VOTE TODAY

Don’t Delay. Your vote matters no matter how many shares you own. Please vote by 4:00 pm Eastern Time TODAY.