Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It

Today
‘Ooh That Stinky Cheese … Why Do We Love It So Much?’ — Noon, Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art WSU, 1535 NE Wilson Road, Pullman. Join Soo-Yeun Lee, a sensory scientist, to learn about the science of smell and fermentation. bit.ly/3XOWwEE.
Bingo — 6 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Hunga Dunga Brewing Co. will host, benefiting the Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. pcei.org/events.
Exploring Watercolor — 6 p.m. Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. Join Whitman County Cost: $10. Library for another Adult Paint Night. Learn about watercolor with local artist Karen Reno. No experience necessary. To RSVP, contact Cydney Selk at the Colfax Library at (509) 397-4366 or cydney@whitcolib.org. whitcolib.org.
‘A Page of Madness’ — 7 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S Main St., Moscow. Cost: $10 students $15 adults. Part of the silent film festival, Ichiro Kataoka will deliver a unique performance in collaboration with composer Dylan Champagne’s original score for live cello and mix electronic music. kenworthy.org.
‘Camelot’ — 7:30 p.m. Regional Theatre of the Palouse, 118 Grand Ave., Pullman. Cost: $32. View the Regional Theatre of the Palouse’s newest production. While building a kingdom, young King Arthur’s ideals are tested when his queen falls in love with a young knight. rtoptheatre.org.
Friday
Bullitt — 2 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S Main St., Moscow. Cost: $6 general admission. The classic features a nonconformist San Francisco cop determined to find who killed a witness under his protection. kenworthy.org.
Pubbin’ on the Patio: The Chelseas — 5 p.m. Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute, 1040 Rodeo Drive, Moscow. The Chelseas will perform an Encore Pubbin’, with food by Mediterranean Spice Garden and drinks from Palouse Brewing Company available for purchase. All beer purchased will support PCEI’s environmental and restoration projects. pcei.org/event/encore-pubbin-2024-09-20.
Blue Highway — 7 p.m. Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Cost. $15. Blue Highway, formed in Pullman in 1989, will perform. artisanbarn.org.
‘Disfluency’ — 7 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S Main St., Moscow. The free screening will address the dangers of domestic violence and stalking, following with the Katy Benoit Campus Safety Forum. kenworthy.org.
‘From Earth to the Universe’ — 7 p.m. WSU Planetarium, 405 NE Spokane St., Sloan Hall, Room 231, Pullman. Cost: $5, cash or check. Fulldome presentation of a 30-minute voyage through space and time to illustrate the vastness of space and the complexity of plants, stars and galaxies. Show preceded by a tour of September night skies. physics.wsu.edu/about/planetarium.
