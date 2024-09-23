Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It

Today

‘Ooh That Stinky Cheese … Why Do We Love It So Much?’ — Noon, Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art WSU, 1535 NE Wilson Road, Pullman. Join Soo-Yeun Lee, a sensory scientist, to learn about the science of smell and fermentation. bit.ly/3XOWwEE.

Bingo — 6 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Hunga Dunga Brewing Co. will host, benefiting the Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. pcei.org/events.

Exploring Watercolor — 6 p.m. Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. Join Whitman County Cost: $10. Library for another Adult Paint Night. Learn about watercolor with local artist Karen Reno. No experience necessary. To RSVP, contact Cydney Selk at the Colfax Library at (509) 397-4366 or cydney@whitcolib.org. whitcolib.org.

‘A Page of Madness’ — 7 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S Main St., Moscow. Cost: $10 students $15 adults. Part of the silent film festival, Ichiro Kataoka will deliver a unique performance in collaboration with composer Dylan Champagne’s original score for live cello and mix electronic music. kenworthy.org.

‘Camelot’ — 7:30 p.m. Regional Theatre of the Palouse, 118 Grand Ave., Pullman. Cost: $32. View the Regional Theatre of the Palouse’s newest production. While building a kingdom, young King Arthur’s ideals are tested when his queen falls in love with a young knight. rtoptheatre.org.