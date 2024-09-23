STATESBORO, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--

Georgia Southern University announced Zach Gordon is the recipient of the second annual Yamaha Rightwaters™ Conservation Scholarship. Supported by an ongoing endowment from Yamaha Rightwaters, the scholarship awards $5K annually to a student who exhibits outstanding efforts and commitment to improve coastal sustainability. Gordon is currently in his second year of pursuing a master’s degree in biology through Georgia Southern’s College of Science and Mathematics.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240926756327/en/

Zach Gordon is Georgia Southern's 2024 Yamaha Rightwaters Conservation Scholarship recipient. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Zach embodies the Yamaha Rightwaters spirit in his pursuit of his master’s. His focus on Sapelo Island, one of Georgia’s Barrier Islands, will closely explore saltwater intrusion and how the movement of saltwater into historically freshwater artificial channels and wetlands affects the habitat’s function and health,” said Joshua Grier, Sustainability Program Manager, Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit. “It’s this kind of scientific research – conducted by the next generation of conservationists – that will ultimately help sustain healthy marine environments. We look forward to following Zach’s progress as he advances his education.”

Gordon earned his bachelor’s degree in biology with a focus on Ecology from Oglethorpe University. His master’s thesis combines various techniques, including rapid bioassessment protocol of macroinvertebrates living in the systems, traps for capture of large macroinvertebrates such as crayfish and fishes, leaf packs to look at leaf litter decomposition and habitat integrity, and water property monitoring using probes and loggers to track intrusion events. After he earns his master’s, Gordon plans to pursue his Ph.D.

“I plan to use my master's experience to enter a doctoral program for research in deep sea ecology. I’m very passionate about this field because we still know very little. For this reason, we do not know how much impact humans have on these habitats. The research we are doing now could lead to important conservation efforts once we understand more,” said Gordon. “I will use the Yamaha Rightwaters Conservation Scholarship funds toward my tuition, which will cut down on my student loan payments, allowing me to focus more energy on my research and classes.”

“The ability to give dedicated students like Zach an extra boost makes all the difference, and the Georgia Southern team is grateful for the support from Yamaha Rightwaters,” said Trip Addison, president, Georgia Southern University Foundation. “This scholarship not only helps students financially, it also gives back to the marine environments that impact our region. We applaud Yamaha for their conservation-minded approach to giving, and we look forward to the impact Zach’s research will have on the Georgia coast.”

Patrick Lewis, a Georgia Southern graduate student pursuing a master of science degree in biology, was the first recipient of the Yamaha Rightwaters Conservation Scholarship in 2023. Lewis is pursuing a career as a fisheries biologist, where he can contribute to sound research concerning populations of fish across Georgia.

Georgia Southern University will open applications for the 2025/2026 Yamaha Rightwaters Conservation Scholarship in the spring of 2025. Interested candidates may apply within their http://my.georgiasouthern.edu/ portal, beginning in October.

Georgia Southern University, a public Carnegie Doctoral/R2 institution founded in 1906, offers approximately 155 different degree programs serving more than 26,100 students through 10 colleges on three campuses in Statesboro, Savannah, Hinesville and online instruction. A leader in higher education in southeast Georgia with expert faculty, the University is focused on public impact research and engaging learning opportunities through knowledge and know-how that prepare our students to take ownership of their lives, careers and communities. Visit GeorgiaSouthern.edu.

Yamaha Rightwaters is a national sustainability program that encompasses all of Yamaha Marine’s conservation and water quality efforts. Program initiatives include habitat restoration, support for scientific research, mitigation of invasive species, the reduction of marine debris and environmental stewardship education. Yamaha Rightwaters reinforces Yamaha’s long-standing history of natural resource conservation, support of sustainable recreational fishing and water resources and Angler Code of Ethics, which requires pro anglers to adhere to principles of stewardship for all marine resources.

Yamaha’s U.S. Marine Business Unit, based in Kennesaw, Ga., is responsible for the sales, marketing, and distribution of Yamaha Marine products in the U.S. including Yamaha Outboards, Yamaha WaveRunners ®, Yamaha Boats, G3 ® Boats and Skeeter ® Boats. Supporting 2,400 dealers and boat builders nationwide, Yamaha is the industry leader in reliability, performance, technology and customer service.

REMEMBER to always observe all applicable boating laws. Never drink and drive. Dress properly with a USCG-approved personal floatation device and protective gear.

© 2024 Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A. All rights reserved.

This document contains many of Yamaha's valuable trademarks. It may also contain trademarks belonging to other companies. Any references to other companies or their products are for identification purposes only and are not intended to be an endorsement.