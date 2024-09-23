MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) reminds its customers in Florida and all areas in the projected path of Hurricane Helene that the Henry Schein Customer Assistance Hotline is open for dentists and physicians who may experience operational, logistical, or financial issues as a result of damage caused by the hurricane.

The toll-free number for all Henry Schein customers is 800-999-9729. The hotline is open 24/7, with real-time assistance available from Team Schein Members from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern Time.

“As Hurricane Helene approaches Florida, Team Schein remains prepared to provide support, resources, and information for dental and medical professionals in the wake of the storm,” said Stanley M. Bergman, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Henry Schein. “We are here to stand by our customers during times of need, and we encourage individuals to call our hotline for assistance.”

The Henry Schein Customer Assistance Hotline remains open throughout the year to help practitioners during preparation and recovery from emergencies. The Emergency Preparedness Guide for Henry Schein Customers provides steps to help practices minimize the impact of a natural disaster and swiftly return to operations. To help meet the challenges of rebuilding a practice in the wake of a natural disaster, practitioners can download the Emergency Recovery Guide for Office-Based Health Care Practitioners. For more information about Henry Schein’s emergency preparedness and disaster relief resources for practices, please click here.

About Henry Schein Cares

Founded in 1932 by Henry and Esther Schein, our Company has a rich history rooted in corporate citizenship. Their values inspired our commitment to innovation, leadership, and strong partnerships and serve as a driving force behind our ability to adapt to changing industry needs. Today, Henry Schein Cares, our global corporate citizenship program, aims to drive change through our five pillars: catalyzing health care access; advancing policies, solutions, and innovation; relationship building for change; empowering Team Schein; and sustaining the planet. Our purpose is to drive this positive change through the engagement of our constituents to help make the world healthier. By adhering to these pillars, we are committed to “doing well, by doing good” and recognize the importance of being accountable to the five constituents that make up the Company's Mosaic of Success — customers, suppliers, Team Schein Members, shareholders, and society at large.

To learn more about how we are making a difference, please visit: www.henryschein.com/corporatecitizenship.

About Henry Schein, Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is a solutions company for health care professionals powered by a network of people and technology. With more than 25,000 Team Schein Members worldwide, the Company's network of trusted advisors provides more than 1 million customers globally with more than 300 valued solutions that help improve operational success and clinical outcomes. Our Business, Clinical, Technology, and Supply Chain solutions help office-based dental and medical practitioners work more efficiently so they can provide quality care more effectively. These solutions also support dental laboratories, government and institutional health care clinics, as well as other alternate care sites.

Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 300,000 branded products and Henry Schein corporate brand products in our distribution centers.

A FORTUNE 500 Company and a member of the S&P 500® index, Henry Schein is headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and has operations or affiliates in 33 countries and territories. The Company's sales reached $12.3 billion in 2023, and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 11.5 percent since Henry Schein became a public company in 1995.