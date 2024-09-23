CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the leading enterprise AI decisioning and workflow automation platform provider, today announced it has appointed Jackie McKinley as head of Americas commercial sales. An accomplished sales leader and strategist, Ms. McKinley will oversee the execution of Pega’s sales strategy and relationship management for all commercial clients in the Americas.

Ms. McKinley joins Pega with more than 30 years of global sales and executive management experience. Most recently, she was the U.S. enterprise vice president at NetApp, where she led their go-to-market model and developed strategy and key focus areas to support their shift to a cloud SaaS and hardware model for their $1 billion business. Previously, she was vice president of commercial sales for Dell Technologies in the US Southeast region, where she led strategy and sales for their $1.5 billion IT solutions business, attracting new high-profile customers while growing their existing customer base.

At Pega, Ms. McKinley will help ensure Americas commercial clients are supported with the right Pega solutions as they incorporate new innovative technology, as well as navigate cloud migrations and legacy transformations. She will report directly to Leon Trefler, chief of clients & markets, working with leadership and across the sales organization to grow Pega’s portfolio of current and new clients.

Ms. McKinley holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing and management from East Carolina University. She was named a 2019 Living Legend Honoree by House of Hope Atlanta and was featured as one of the Most Influential Women in Corporate America in 2019 by Savoy magazine. She is involved with several charitable organizations, including Tabitha’s House, Dekalb County Women’s Resource Center, and the Atlanta Community Food Bank.

“As organizations seek the right technology solutions to become more autonomous enterprises, they need guidance to successfully navigate these transformation journeys,” said Leon Trefler, chief of clients & markets, Pega. “We welcome Jackie's deep understanding and appreciation of the complexities required for today’s enterprises to succeed to support our growing business while helping our clients achieve their goals.”

“Pega is at the forefront of enterprise innovation, and I am excited to bring my sales and strategy leadership experience to Pega’s roster of industry-leading clients,” said Jackie McKinley. “I look forward to leveraging my knowledge to help our clients continue to innovate and deliver exceptional customer experiences as they meet the changing demands of their industries.”

