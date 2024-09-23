Sections
September 28, 2024
Local briefs
Moscow-Pullman Daily News

Long Hollow Fire 80% contained

ALMOTA — The Long Hollow Fire west of Pullman is 80% contained.

Whitman County Emergency Management Director Bill Tensfeld said the blaze peaked at about 4,000 acres, which burnt fields and pasture along the Snake River.

Whitman County Sheriff’s Office announced in a Facebook post the fire likely originated from a lightning strike Wednesday afternoon.

Tensfeld said there have been no injuries or structures lost from the blaze.

Whitman County Fire District 13 initially responded to the flames. Tensfeld said several Whitman County volunteer fire districts fought the fire before it was state mobilized Wednesday night.

State of Washington crews are now battling the blaze, Tensfeld said two helicopters made water drops on the flames Thursday. He added they’ll continue to fight the fire until it’s fully put out.

Candidates for Washington State House of Representatives Position 2 to debate in Colfax

COLFAX — The League of Women Voters of Pullman and Whitman County will host a candidate forum for state government positions next week.

The organization announced on its website that Washington state House of Representatives Position 2 contestants will debate at the Whitman County Library in Colfax at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Incumbent Joe Schmick, R-Colfax, will face Spokane Democrat Pam Kohlmeier for the position.

The meeting will also be available via Zoom; a link will be posted on the group’s website at lwvpullman.org closer to the event.

