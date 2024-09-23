SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--

Monte Carlo, the AI-first data observability platform, announced Tim Miller as the company’s first Chief Revenue Officer as it continues to bolster its leadership team. He will lead the company’s go-to-market operations worldwide, including business development, sales, and customer success.

In this new role, Miller will drive Monte Carlo’s revenue strategies, operations, and growth initiatives, including the expansion of the company’s footprint across the enterprise and strategic markets. He will work closely with cross-functional teams and existing leadership to align revenue, marketing, and product initiatives as the company experiences unprecedented global growth, with hundreds of customers and eight figures in revenue.

“I’m excited to welcome Tim to the Monte Carlo team at such a pivotal moment for our company and industry at large,” said Barr Moses, CEO and co-founder of Monte Carlo. “Tim’s impressive background in SaaS sales and proven track record of scaling revenue organizations will help us take Monte Carlo and the data observability category to new heights.”

Miller brings over 20 years of go-to-market experience to the role, most recently as the Chief Revenue Officer at Stack Overflow, where he transformed it from a $20 million advertising business to a $175 million software business in under four years. Prior to Stack Overflow, Miller was the Senior Vice President of Sales at Blue Jeans acquired by Verizon and Actiance Inc, as well as the Chief Revenue Officer at ThoughtSpot and Datameer.

“Monte Carlo has a reputation across the industry for their category leadership, product innovation, and happy customers,” said Miller. “I couldn’t be more honored to partner with the rest of Monte Carlo’s executive team and the broader company to help organizations drive positive business outcomes with trustworthy data and AI.”

Miller’s hiring comes as Monte Carlo expands its customer base and solidifies its leadership in the data quality and observability category. Over the past year, Monte Carlo doubled its customer base to include pioneering data and AI teams at Fortune 500 companies in every single category from media to financial services, including Cisco, American Airlines, and NASDAQ.

In 2024 alone, Monte Carlo was recognized as the #1 Data Observability Platform by G2, GigaOm, Everest Research, and more, with Gartner citing Monte Carlo as a representative vendor in the firm’s first-ever Data Observability Market Guide. On the product front, Monte Carlo launched the category’s first-ever generative AI functionalities, including GenAI-powered data quality rule suggestions and support for vector databases like Pinecone.

