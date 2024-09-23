WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--

OPAL Fuels Inc. (Nasdaq: OPAL) today announced the opening of its third fueling station in El Centro, CA with GT Carriers Inc., a Southern California regional freight carrier. The El Centro station, which is expected to begin operation in December, is the third station in Southern California that OPAL Fuels has completed for GT Carriers.

OPAL Fuels owns these stations and has entered into long-term fuel supply agreements with GT Carriers. These stations expand OPAL Fuels’ RNG dispensing network, comprised of over 300 stations across the U.S.

The collaboration aligns with OPAL Fuels' mission of "Cleaner, Cheaper, Now," highlighting their commitment to delivering cleaner fuels solutions for heavy-duty fleets by reducing carbon emissions and cutting diesel fuel costs.

These stations are strategically located near major Southern California transit routes allowing GT Carriers to efficiently and sustainably transport agricultural products to and from customer locations throughout the southwestern United States.

“Our relationship with OPAL Fuels helps to substantially reduce our diesel costs and helps us move towards meeting our sustainability goals by dramatically lowering carbon emissions across our fleet,” said Luis Garcia, President of GT Carriers.

"Our Fuel Station Services business segment continues to grow rapidly, backed by customers like GT Carriers who understand that RNG lowers both their fuel costs and their carbon footprint. RNG is one of the cleanest and most affordable transportation fuels available," said Adam Comora, co-CEO of OPAL Fuels. "Our fueling station business growth and vertical integration continues to be a strategic advantage to accessing the transportation fuel market in the United States for our RNG," continued Comora.

About OPAL Fuels Inc.

OPAL Fuels Inc. (Nasdaq: OPAL) is a leader in the capture and conversion of biogas into low carbon intensity RNG and renewable electricity. OPAL Fuels is also a leader in the marketing and distribution of RNG to heavy-duty trucking and other hard-to-de-carbonize industrial sectors. For additional information and to learn more about OPAL Fuels and how it is leading the effort to capture North America’s harmful methane emissions and decarbonize the economy, please visit www.opalfuels.com.

About GT Carriers, Inc.

GT Carriers is a leader in international goods transport. With over 250 trucks operating out of California and neighboring states, they provide local, regional, cross border and drayage freight hauling services. Among other things, they leverage a green CNG/RNG fleet to set themselves apart from their competition and bring additional value to their customers.

Forward-Looking Statements

