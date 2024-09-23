HAYWARD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--

RefleXion ® Medical, an external-beam theranostic oncology company, today announced it will showcase Multi-target Treatment (MTT), the groundbreaking upgrade for its RefleXion® X1 platform. This innovation allows physicians to combine SCINTIX® biology-guided radiotherapy with conventional stereotactic body radiotherapy (SBRT) in a single plan to treat patients with metastatic disease. The company will also highlight learnings from its early patient treatments.

RefleXion will showcase MTT at the American Society for Radiation Oncology ( ASTRO ) Annual Meeting, Sept. 29 – Oct. 3, in Washington D.C. (booth #1313), where researchers will present new scientific evidence in 22 presentations, including four oral presentations, showcasing the X1 machine with SCINTIX therapy.

“The results from our first-year patient treatments are highly encouraging,” said Sean Shirvani, M.D., M.P.H., chief medical officer at RefleXion. “We are consistently observing that SCINTIX therapy detects and adapts to tumor motion in an autonomous fashion. In the lung, this means that less normal lung tissue is damaged by the ablative zone of radiotherapy. And in the bone, our system provides insurance against unanticipated shifts by the patient when the radiotherapy beam is on.

“Moreover, our clinical partners recognize the immense value of having positron emission tomography or PET data underpinning both treatment planning and delivery. This information has, in several cases, influenced the course of patient therapy,” continued Shirvani.

The RefleXion X1 with SCINTIX therapy uses information from an injected PET radiopharmaceutical produced by the cancer itself in real time to determine where to deliver radiation. Because PET data is used to direct treatment, it is also an integral part of the treatment planning process.

In early SCINTIX therapy cases, PET data during treatment planning or delivery demonstrated tumor progression, uncovered additional tumors, or confirmed significant tumor movement in bone tumors, which are generally considered relatively immobile. In the bone tumor cases, SCINTIX technology accurately followed the live PET signal and delivered the dose as planned, a feat not achievable with conventional image-guided radiotherapy.

The following oral presentations highlight some of the new research being presented at ASTRO 2024. Detailed information on all 22 presentations may be found here.

RefleXion’s booth will feature a multi-target SCINTIX technology interactive demonstration and SCINTIX treatment planning demonstrations.