While Washington continues to establish energy facilities across the state, some lawmakers question how the objective affects rural populations.
Rep. Mary Dye, R-Pomeroy, said in a news release Friday she plans to restore the power of decision making to communities presented with energy projects.
Dye announced she is pursuing legislation that would require solar and wind projects seeking permitting through the Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council to gain approval from county commissioners and tribes before it reaches the governor’s desk.
The initiative would keep control in the hands of the local government. Dye said in the news release the governor would not have the authority to override regional decisions.
“For too long, the system has been broken, disempowering local communities and undermining the hard work of county commissions, professional planning staff, and local citizens,” she said in the news release. “These are the people who enact land use and zoning policies to protect everyone’s property rights fairly. Their efforts should be decisive, not dismissed by an unelected board of non-residents.”
Dye said in an interview the legislation is partly in response to a situation local to the Palouse. After hearing residents’ opinions on the Harvest Hills Wind Project, and the council’s decision approving the Horse Heaven wind and solar project in southeast Washington on Friday, she began working on a way to empower local communities and make sure county processes are respected.
In essence, Steelhead Americas, an Oregon-based energy company, wants to build 45 turbines on private land west of Kamiak Butte and south of Washington State Route 272.
The company says the $300 million project would generate 200 megawatts of clean energy, producing $40 million in tax revenue for Whitman County during its 30-year lifespan.
The project caught the eye of residents, who criticized it on the basis that it could disturb farmland, the local landmark’s aesthetics and other impacts to the area.
Some asked the Whitman County Commission to execute a moratorium, which would prohibit the company from applying for a conditional use permit and implement a six-month interim zoning ordinance to modify the permit’s requirements or amending the county’s code.
In June, commissioners announced adopting a moratorium would be a rash action, and instead planned to retain and apply local codes to exercise discretion over the endeavor.
Whitman County Commissioner Art Swannack said in an interview that part of their reasoning was to keep the county a part of the planning process.
In Washington, it isn’t necessary for energy suppliers to follow local processes. Swannack said a company can choose to seek approval from Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council, an alternative approval method established by the state that excludes local zoning codes and county review processes.
“The only thing a moratorium would do is stop the county from receiving the application,” he said. “I do think local control gives us the most influence over this project, even if our influence is limited.”
Swannack said Steelhead Americas plans to apply for permits in the beginning of next year in hopes to become operational by 2026. To date, the company hasn’t expressed interest in the alternative route.
Generally speaking, Swannack said aspects about the council are limiting. The method takes all control away from the county, he said, which affects commissioners’ ability to represent local residents and what they’d like to see in zoning and project approvals.
Dye agrees, and said in the interview this can cause conflict when people feel they don’t have any say and elected leaders are limited in doing what’s best for their community.
“No one person should have the power to dictate the fate of our communities,” she said in the news release. “It’s time we return that power to where it rightfully belongs — with the people.”
If the council hypothetically didn’t exist, Swannack said officials would be able to have different conversations about what’s appropriate for the county in terms of what residents want.
Swannack recognizes that it may be hard to get the legislation passed, but he applauds Dye for “getting in the mills” and trying.
Pearce can be reached at epearce@dnews.com.