While Washington continues to establish energy facilities across the state, some lawmakers question how the objective affects rural populations.

Rep. Mary Dye, R-Pomeroy, said in a news release Friday she plans to restore the power of decision making to communities presented with energy projects.

Dye announced she is pursuing legislation that would require solar and wind projects seeking permitting through the Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council to gain approval from county commissioners and tribes before it reaches the governor’s desk.

The initiative would keep control in the hands of the local government. Dye said in the news release the governor would not have the authority to override regional decisions.

“For too long, the system has been broken, disempowering local communities and undermining the hard work of county commissions, professional planning staff, and local citizens,” she said in the news release. “These are the people who enact land use and zoning policies to protect everyone’s property rights fairly. Their efforts should be decisive, not dismissed by an unelected board of non-residents.”

Dye said in an interview the legislation is partly in response to a situation local to the Palouse. After hearing residents’ opinions on the Harvest Hills Wind Project, and the council’s decision approving the Horse Heaven wind and solar project in southeast Washington on Friday, she began working on a way to empower local communities and make sure county processes are respected.

In essence, Steelhead Americas, an Oregon-based energy company, wants to build 45 turbines on private land west of Kamiak Butte and south of Washington State Route 272.

The company says the $300 million project would generate 200 megawatts of clean energy, producing $40 million in tax revenue for Whitman County during its 30-year lifespan.

The project caught the eye of residents, who criticized it on the basis that it could disturb farmland, the local landmark’s aesthetics and other impacts to the area.

Some asked the Whitman County Commission to execute a moratorium, which would prohibit the company from applying for a conditional use permit and implement a six-month interim zoning ordinance to modify the permit’s requirements or amending the county’s code.