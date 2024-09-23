FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--

ResultsCX, a provider of Customer Experience Management (CXM) services to leading global companies including Fortune 100 and 500 firms, today announced it was honored as a Major Contender in Everest Group ’s Customer Experience Management (CXM) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment (Americas region) for the fourth consecutive year. This recognition underlines the company’s ongoing expansion and commitment to supporting organizations across industries in optimizing consumer experience (CX) and driving growth.

Everest Group evaluated CXM service providers across the US, measuring their market impact, vision, and capabilities. ResultsCX earned the Major Contender designation based on its proprietary tools and partnerships that enhance digital CX capacities. The company advanced its overall position in the 2024 assessment compared with 2023, improving performance in the services portfolio, innovation, strategic investments, and growing delivery footprint areas while maintaining its success in the market adoption and value delivered categories.

The assessment highlights many of ResultsCX’s strengths, including its expansion into Europe and South Africa with acquisitions of Huntswood and Zevas; increased offshoring capabilities; and growing service within the BFSI, energy and utility, technology, and FGT verticals (in addition to its work within the healthcare, media, retail and telecom industries). The assessment also lauds ResultsCX’s solutions, citing their proficiency in optimizing agent training and hiring processes with intelligent automation. It specifically emphasizes the company’s proprietary suite of generative AI-powered tools that support sales initiatives with conversational chatbots, pitch and email response generators, and Net Promoter Score predictors.

"We're pleased to be recognized as a Major Contender by Everest Group for the fourth year running," said Rajesh Subramaniam, CEO of ResultsCX. "This acknowledgment speaks to our commitment to delivering solutions that boost customer engagement and satisfaction through digital-first, omnichannel experiences. We're all about helping our clients invest smartly in technologies so they can stay agile, innovate faster, and keep up with their customers' ever-evolving expectations.”

As businesses strive to meet customers’ evolving expectations, many are exploring and implementing innovative, AI-powered technologies that enable automation, omnichannel communication, analytics, and other engagement means. This assessment, which Everest Group developed based on annual RFI processes, interactions with leading CXM service providers, client reference checks, and ongoing market analysis, supports organizations’ quests for tools that best support their digital transformation goals.

“ResultsCX’s strategic acquisitions of Huntswood and Zevas in 2023 expanded its presence across sectors and enabled the company to establish a Center of Excellence in B2B sales,” says David Rickard, Partner, Everest Group. “The ResultsCX.GenAI suite has facilitated agent training and support through strategic partnerships and innovative tools, all while excelling in relationship management, ease of business, proactive communication, and superior service delivery.”

ResultsCX is a leading provider of transformational Customer Experience Management (CXM) solutions to 120+ global brands, including Fortune 100 and 500 companies. For 30+ years, we have been driving superior customer and business outcomes for brands across Healthcare, Media, Telecom, Fast Growth technology, Retail, Banking and Financial Services, and other industries.

Our award-winning approach helps brands prioritize investments and build digitally influenced customer journeys, creating high-value impact across three areas: Revenue Acceleration, Cost Optimization, and Enhanced Experience. Supported by 21,000+ colleagues and 25+ engagement hubs worldwide, our innovative solutions and services solve persistent customer experience challenges, making life easier for millions of consumers. For more information about ResultsCX and its award-winning customer experience solutions, please visit www.resultscx.com.