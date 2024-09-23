CAMPBELL, Calif. & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--
LiveWorld, Inc. (OTC Markets: LVWD), a leading social-first digital agency in partnership with Sermo, a fast, frictionless physician social platform and leader in healthcare insights, announces key findings from a recent survey has validated that Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) and Digital Opinion Leaders (DOLs) significantly influence the prescribing behavior of Healthcare Providers (HCPs). The survey, which included 317 US physicians across ten therapeutic categories, provides concrete data supporting the impact of influencers in the healthcare industry.
Key Study Findings:
- 60% of HCPs report changing perceptions of medications based on influencer social media content. - 50% of HCPs have changed prescriptions based on influencer social media content. - 69% of HCPs engage with influencer content on social media daily.
Survey Highlights:
Directional Demographic Insights: (N sizes range from 25 to 38 per specialization)
“The data underscores the shift in how medical information is disseminated in today’s digital-first world. Most HCPs trust and regularly use information from KOL/DOL influencers, which drives changes in perception and prescribing of new medications,” according to Erin Fitzgerald, CMO at Sermo.
The findings from the survey provide substantial evidence that KOLs and DOLs are genuinely influential in shaping the perceptions and prescribing behaviors of HCPs. Pharmaceutical companies should seriously consider leveraging influencers to effectively impact prescribing behaviors.
The study findings validate the influence of KOLs and DOLs on HCPs, providing evidence to support the effectiveness of influencer marketing in the pharmaceutical industry.
