Dallas, TX, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spark Biomedical, a leader in wearable neurostimulation technology, proudly announces the launch of the Spark Biomedical Innovation Fellowship. This year-long program is designed to empower resident clinicians with unparalleled opportunities in medical device innovation and entrepreneurship.

The Innovation Fellowship aims to cultivate a new generation of leaders in medical technology by providing intensive, hands-on experience in areas critical to the advancement of therapeutic medical devices. Throughout the 12-month program, participants will work closely with a best-in-class interdisciplinary team from clinical, engineering, and business.

Meet the Research Fellows The inaugural cohort of fellows consists of two UT Southwestern fourth-year neurological surgery residents selected for their innovative ideas and dedication to the improvement of healthcare.

Ryan Chiu, MD, intends to deepen his understanding of developing and implementing clinical trials for new biomedical devices.

Keith George, MD, seeks to leverage his engineering background to enhance medical device innovation and gain comprehensive insight into the lifecycle of medical devices from conception to clinical implementation.

Empowering Clinicians Fellows will gain hands-on skills in critical areas including: