Local News & NorthwestSeptember 26, 2024
Spark Biomedical Launches New Academic Research Fellowship Program Focused on Medical Device ...
Dallas, TX, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spark Biomedical, a leader in wearable neurostimulation technology, proudly announces the launch of the Spark Biomedical Innovation Fellowship. This year-long program is designed to empower resident clinicians with unparalleled opportunities in medical device innovation and entrepreneurship.
Dallas, TX, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spark Biomedical, a leader in wearable neurostimulation technology, proudly announces the launch of the Spark Biomedical Innovation Fellowship. This year-long program is designed to empower resident clinicians with unparalleled opportunities in medical device innovation and entrepreneurship.

The Innovation Fellowship aims to cultivate a new generation of leaders in medical technology by providing intensive, hands-on experience in areas critical to the advancement of therapeutic medical devices. Throughout the 12-month program, participants will work closely with a best-in-class interdisciplinary team from clinical, engineering, and business.

Meet the Research Fellows The inaugural cohort of fellows consists of two UT Southwestern fourth-year neurological surgery residents selected for their innovative ideas and dedication to the improvement of healthcare.

  • Ryan Chiu, MD, intends to deepen his understanding of developing and implementing clinical trials for new biomedical devices.
  • Keith George, MD, seeks to leverage his engineering background to enhance medical device innovation and gain comprehensive insight into the lifecycle of medical devices from conception to clinical implementation.

Empowering Clinicians  Fellows will gain hands-on skills in critical areas including:

  • Clinical Trial Management: Designing and executing trials, protocol submission, and trial enrollment.
  • Federal Grants and Investor Engagement: Writing grant proposals and pitching to potential investors.
  • FDA Regulatory Science: Navigating the FDA approval process for medical devices.
  • Publication and Presentation: Preparing research for publication and presenting findings to peers and industry leaders.
  • Intellectual Property: Develop an understanding of the technical, scientific, and legal aspects of patents 
“This fellowship brings in talented medical professionals to solve challenging healthcare needs while nurturing their entrepreneurial mindset. Fellows will be on the front lines of innovation with a team of like-minded healthcare leaders,” stated Dr. Navid Khodaparast, Ph.D., Co-founder & Chief Science Officer at Spark Biomedical.   The Spark Biomedical Innovation Fellowship aims to set a new standard for medical research, nurturing talents that will aid in pushing the boundaries of medical science and patient care. This initiative reflects Spark Biomedical’s commitment to advancing health innovation. About Spark Biomedical Spark Biomedical, Inc. is a leading U.S.-based medical device developer committed to unlocking the potential of bioelectric medicine and bringing to market novel wearable neurostimulation treatment options in behavioral health, women's health, hemostasis, pediatrics, and chronic pain.

Spark has received funding from federal institutions, such as the NIH and DoD, and continues to partner with private and academic institutes. Spark leverages its neuroscience and engineering expertise to empower healthcare providers and researchers with innovative, evidence-based tools designed to address complex care situations that exceed the capabilities of existing treatment options. Spark Biomedical is paving a better way forward for the future of patient care and medical technology. For more information, visit sparkbiomedical.com.

For more information, please contact Udim Obot at  udim.obot@sparkbiomedical.com

###

Udim Obot Spark Biomedical 682-336-0535 udim.obot@sparkbiomedical.com

