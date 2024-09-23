• Highlights include new safety and efficacy data of Barrigel™rectal spacer, the first and only sculptable rectal spacer1-3

• Teleflex to host Barrigel™ Educational Symposium featuring a physician panel discussion on the Science of Personalized Spacing with Barrigel™ rectal spacer

WAYNE, Pa., Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX), a leading global provider of medical technologies, today announced three clinical studies4-6 focused on its Barrigel™ rectal spacer are to be presented at the 2024 American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) Annual Meeting, which will take place in Washington, DC, from September 29 to October 2, 2024. The featured data will contribute to the expanding body of clinical evidence regarding the safety and efficacy of Barrigel™ rectal spacer, the first and only commercial hyaluronic acid rectal spacer that separates the prostate from the rectum to protect the rectum during prostate cancer radiation therapy.1 The company will also be exhibiting and hosting a Barrigel™ Educational Symposium at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

Barrigel™ rectal spacer is a Non-Animal Stabilized Hyaluronic Acid (NASHA) spacer designed to reduce radiation that reaches the rectum during prostate cancer radiation therapy, with the goal of improving patient quality of life. It has been clinically proven to significantly reduce unwanted radiation exposure in 98.5% of patients.1 Barrigel™ rectal spacer is indicated for prostate cancer patients with T1-T3b disease.

“Radiation therapy can have a significant and positive effect on the treatment of prostate cancer, and these data further demonstrate Barrigel™ rectal spacer as a safe and effective option for patients that reduces prostate radiation side effects,” said Jacqueline Welch, Vice President of Global Clinical and Scientific Operations at Teleflex. “This research underscores Teleflex’s commitment to advancing therapies that improve patient outcomes and set new benchmarks in prostate cancer care.”

Presentation Information:

1. Impact of Hyaluronic Acid (HA) Rectal Spacer Quality Score (SQS) and Fischer-Valuck (FV) Spacer Symmetry Score on Rectal Dosimetry and Acute and Late Gastrointestinal (GI) Toxicity Outcomes – an Australian Experience (Abstract #3222); Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2:30-3:45 ET, Hall C This retrospective multi-institutional review assessed the implant quality and gastrointestinal (GI) toxicity of Barrigel™ rectal spacer in prostate cancer patients treated with moderately hypofractionated external beam radiotherapy (EBRT).4

2. Rectal Wall Infiltration with Hyaluronic Acid Based Rectal Spacer Reversal Protocol (Abstract #3185); Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2:30-3:45 ET, Hall C This retrospective analysis assessed the outcomes of inadvertent rectal wall infiltration (RWI), which can occur with rectal spacers, following use of Barrigel™ rectal spacer.5

3. Hyaluronic Acid Rectal Spacer in Locally Recurrent Prostate Cancer with Prior Radiation Receiving SBRT: on Feasibility, Safety, and Toxicity (Abstract #3236); Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2:30-3:45 ET, Hall C This study evaluated outcomes in prostate cancer patients who had previously been treated with EBRT but experienced localized recurrence and were treated with SBRT. These patients often are not candidates for repeat radiation due to concerns about safely implanting a rectal spacer in previously irradiated tissue.6

Barrigel™ Educational Symposium Information:

On September 30 at 6:00 p.m. at the REACH at the John F. Kennedy Center for Performing Arts, Teleflex will host an educational symposium, “The Science of Personalized Spacing.” The event will feature a panel discussion with Peter F. Orio III, DO, MS, FASTRO, FABS*; Daniel Kim, MD*; Nedhim Ruhotina, MD*; Michael Greenberg, MD*; and Martin King, MD,* who will discuss best practices for addressing challenging cases with Barrigel™ rectal spacer.

Teleflex Booth Activities:

At the Teleflex booth 1223 in the ASTRO Annual Meeting Exhibit Hall, clinicians can view the Barrigel™ rectal spacing procedure or perform it via a simulation. In addition, Michael Greenberg, MD* and John Han-Chih Chang, MD* will conduct clinical discussions and case presentations on September 29 and 30. Dr. Greenberg will present at 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. and Dr. Chang will speak at 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.

About Barrigel™ Rectal Spacer Barrigel™ rectal spacer is the first and only hyaluronic acid rectal spacer that separates the prostate from the rectum to protect the rectum during radiation therapy treatment for prostate cancer.1 Barrigel is made from Non-Animal Stabilized Hyaluronic Acid (NASHA).7

Hyaluronic acid is a substance naturally present in the human body and is highly compatible and fully absorbable. NASHA has a proven history of safety and efficacy in a wide variety of medical applications in men, women and children worldwide.8,9

Barrigel™ rectal spacer has been proven to significantly reduce unwanted side effects from prostate cancer radiation therapy and is approved for rectal spacing in the United States, Australia, and Europe. Barrigel™ rectal spacer is indicated for prostate cancer patients with T1-T3b disease. For more information about Barrigel™ rectal spacer, please visit https://barrigel.com/hcp/barrigel-control-matters.