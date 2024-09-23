TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--

Viral Nation, social media marketing and creator agency with a social-first approach powered by its proprietary technology, is releasing 70 video lessons as part of a new ongoing series around becoming a creator and social media best practices. The Digital Creator Guide will cover creator tips and tricks for anyone seeking a career in content creation and will be published to a content library available on Viral Nation YouTube.

Viral Nation - The Digital Creator Guide (Graphic: Viral Nation)

The premiere of the Digital Creator Guide series marks Viral Nation’s 10-year anniversary and commemorates a decade of chartering new approaches to talent representation, launching impactful social-first marketing campaigns, and fostering authentic connections between brands and consumers. The objective of making these instructional tools widely accessible is to encourage content creators to pursue careers in the creator economy, an industry the agency helped cultivate from 2014 to what it is today.

“As we celebrate our 10th anniversary, we reflect on a decade of transforming brands and elevating creators in the ever-evolving digital landscape. Through Viral Nation’s work steering legacy brands into digital powerhouses and transforming creators into influential content engines, we’ve mastered the toolbox of content creation and are thrilled to help anyone who wants to become a creator,” said Joe Gagliese, CEO and Co-Founder of Viral Nation. "Our passion lies in fostering authentic connections that resonate, ensuring that both brands and creators thrive together in this dynamic ecosystem.”

A core focus of Viral Nation’s unique social-first approach to marketing this past decade has been growing its award-winning roster of over 900 content creators, celebrities, and NIL athletes across all platforms and over 35 verticals. Its talent division, Viral Nation Talent, has represented creators such as Julio Cocielo, Tre Clements, Nice Michael, Meredith Masony (also known as The Laundry Lady ), Lenarr Young since the earlier days of the agency. Other notable talent signed includes Steven He, Like Nastya, Connor Price, The McCartys, Nick Pro, Charlotte Dobre, and LaToya Forever. Viral Nation’s foundation working with creators and its role the past 10 years helping expand the sector at large offers unparalleled insights into guiding future creators on how they can best succeed.

“Creators are not just shaping the future; they are the heartbeat of our industry. Their creativity and authenticity direct where we’re headed, and this series distills invaluable insights from the very experts who are redefining content creation including incredible talent such as Mallory Rowan, Davin Tong, Bobby Umar, and more," said Paul Telner, Head of Programming at Viral Nation. "Our agency remains committed to empowering creators as they are at the core of influencing the trajectory of the industry."

The series of instructional content will live as a library of short and easy-to-consume videos exploring elements of becoming a creator, sharing knowledge in the areas helpful to growing key skill sets, and educating on the essentials behind the most notable platforms employed by creators. Lessons will provide insights on everything from how to get started on your favorite platform, strategic planning, and the benefits of keeping in tune with current trends to understanding platform algorithms, long-form vs. short-form content, among more.

The first video lessons debuted throughout September, and Viral Nation will continue rolling out releases weekly. To watch, please visit Viral Nation YouTube.

