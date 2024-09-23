29 Goranson Bain Ausley Attorneys Named Texas Super Lawyers 2024

AUSTIN, TX, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goranson Bain Ausley is excited to share that 29 of our accomplished family law attorneys have been recognized on the 2024 Texas Super Lawyers list published by Thomson Reuters. This prestigious list highlights attorneys who have garnered the respect of their peers and demonstrated exceptional professional achievement.

Additionally, seven of our family law attorneys earned places on the 2024 "Top" Super Lawyers lists, reflecting their outstanding performance and recognition in their respective fields after a thorough nomination, research, and review process.

These honors reflect the depth and expertise of Goranson Bain Ausley. As the largest family law firm in Texas, our team brings a wealth of experience to address every aspect of family law. We are grateful for the support and recognition from our peers.

Family Law Attorneys chosen for the 2024 Texas Lawyers Super Lawyers list:

Austin

Dallas

Fort Worth