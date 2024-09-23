51% of Creators Have Already Commenced Holiday Content

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 25, 2024--
Industry pioneer in intelligent app linking, URLgenius, and impact.com, the world’s leading partnership management platform, joined forces to unveil key insights from their latest Commerce Creator Lightning Survey 1. The findings spotlight new opportunities for Brand Marketers to align with Commerce Creators and thrive amidst the evolving consumer holiday shopping behavior and challenges of a nervous economy.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240925982667/en/
URLgenius & impact.com Commerce Creator Lightning Survey insights (Graphic: Business Wire)
"In this climate, Commerce Creators have a direct impact on audience buying decisions and brand loyalty, as shoppers become more selective with their spending," said Brian Klais, CEO & founder of URLgenius. "While 51% of creators have begun their holiday campaigns, brands still have time to refine partnerships and position themselves for success in 2025."
Key insights from the Commerce Creator Lightning Survey include:
Fierce Competition:
Compensation Balancing Act:
Unease of the Unknown:
Creative Differences:
“September is not over and we’re already seeing half of creators actively share holiday content, indicating that brands should be engaging with influencers now, to leverage a cost-effective and ROI-driven channel that aligns with how today’s buyer makes purchases,” said Cristy Garcia, impact.com Chief Marketing Officer. “We’ve seen when brands and creators come together to create and share authentic content, including trusted reviews and recommendations today’s shoppers seek out before making a purchase, they can build stronger connections with consumers and ultimately drive conversions.”
Click here for additional insights and data from URLgenius & impact.com Creator Commerce Lightning Survey.
About URLgenius: URLgenius is the premier, patent-protected global app-linking platform that empowers marketers and creators of all sizes to create fluid app-to-app linking experiences to enhance engagement, conversions, and affiliate commissions.
Having facilitated over $1.3 billion in e-commerce sales in Q4 ’23 alone and ranking No.184 in the 2024 Inc. 5000 fastest-growing software companies, URLgenius is renowned for its innovative approach that foregoes the need for SDKs, URLgenius offers unparalleled reliability, speed, and flexibility, all while prioritizing privacy.
Favored by leading content creators, agencies, and brands worldwide, URLgenius reduces friction for the end user when linking to apps and websites from social media, and digital and traditional advertising. Receiving Best Influencer Marketing Technology at the Global Influencer Marketing Awards, URLgenius was also a Top 30 Influencer Technologies recipient for our cutting-edge platform and tools revolutionizing the influencer marketing landscape. Connect with us as we continue to evolve alongside the influencer ecosystem with even more groundbreaking solutions on URLgenius.com, learn best practices on our blog, and follow us on LinkedIn.
About impact.com:
impact.com is the world’s leading partnership management platform, enabling businesses to easily create, manage, and optimize all types of partnerships to effectively acquire customers. impact.com offers a unified platform that connects brands, publishers, and communities with award-winning products including Performance, for affiliate marketing, Creator, for influencer marketing, and Advocate, a customer referral solution. Customers increasingly trust third-party validation and seek recommendations from trusted sources before making a purchase. impact.com helps brands partner with affiliates, creators, content publishers, customer advocates, other businesses and more, who meet these consumers where they are with authentic commerce content, reviews and recommendations. impact.com supports over 225,000 active and productive partnerships for more than 4,000 of the world’s leading brands including Walmart, Uber, Shopify, Lenovo, L’Oreal, Fanatics and Levi’s. Learn more at www.impact.com.
1About Commerce Creator Lightning Survey Data: URLgenius & impact.com Commerce Creator Lightning Survey was conducted from August 15, 2024 - September 4, 2024, across 143 brands and 148 URLgenius client creators. Brand Respondents: 66% of brand respondents surveyed stated they oversee both their affiliate and influencer marketing teams with nearly 50% having their influencer and/or affiliate marketing programs for at least three years and 60% stating it is very important to their marketing mix. Client Creator Respondents: 51% of respondents’ follower count is between 100K-500K with 74% identifying it as a career. Nearly all creator respondents selected affiliate commissions as their primary source of income, while ad revenue (36%) and selling their own products & services jumped dramatically YoY.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240925982667/en/
CONTACT: Media:
Cali Maxwell DaRe
Elegant Disruption
URLgenius@ElegantDisruption.comMedia:
Jenna Mills
impact.com
public.relations@impact.com
KEYWORD: NEW YORK UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: DATA MANAGEMENT ELECTRONIC COMMERCE TECHNOLOGY DIGITAL MARKETING APPS/APPLICATIONS CONTENT MARKETING RETAIL OTHER COMMUNICATIONS SMALL BUSINESS MARKETING ADVERTISING COMMUNICATIONS PROFESSIONAL SERVICES SOCIAL MEDIA SEARCH ENGINE OPTIMIZATION INFLUENCER SOFTWARE SEARCH ENGINE MARKETING BLOGGING ONLINE RETAIL
SOURCE: URLgenius
Copyright Business Wire 2024.
PUB: 09/25/2024 07:38 AM/DISC: 09/25/2024 07:38 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240925982667/en