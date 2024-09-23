AAMI, CTA to Collaborate on AI Standards

Arlington, Virginia, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As artificial intelligence (AI) becomes more integrated into the healthcare sector, there is a pressing need for industry standards that will protect patients and promote best practices.

The Association for the Advancement of Medical Instrumentation (AAMI) is pleased to announce that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) that will enable the production of new industry standards related to the use of AI and machine learning (ML) in healthcare products.

The new MOU establishes a framework for AAMI and CTA to collaborate on efforts like the production of new standards documents. Any forthcoming projects will promote the safe, effective use of AI and ML-enabled tools and are expected to impact medical device manufacturers and end users, and the health IT field.

Pat Baird, Senior Regulatory Specialist at Philips, and longtime member of both associations said, “Standards are a great way to share good practices and warn about common pitfalls for a particular topic; I’m happy that AAMI and CTA are starting down a path where even more people can share their perspectives, experiences, and ideas of what good looks like.”

The MOU states that AAMI and CTA intend to coordinate standardization activities related to digital health products and solutions that have AI or ML capabilities. This may include: