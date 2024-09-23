TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2024--

Achievers, the leading recognition and reward platform for employee experience, announced today the launch of Inclusion Coach, a generative AI-powered tool that enables users to promote inclusive and unbiased recognition. Deeply rooted in Achievers’ guiding principles for ethical and responsible AI and developed with industry-leading LLMs, Inclusion Coach integrates seamlessly into Achievers’ recognition flow to reduce unconscious bias. The tool promotes efficient and inclusive moments of employee appreciation by analyzing recognition text, flagging any biased language related to gender, race, age, sexuality, and ability, and offering suggestions for improvement in real time.

“Achievers’ product team is committed to designing solutions that solve HR leaders’ dynamic and nuanced challenges in the age of AI,” said Chelsea Parry, VP of Product Management at Achievers. “ 76% of HR leaders believe that if they don’t adopt and implement AI solutions in the next two years, they will fall behind. Yet, deploying new tech is daunting, as many HR leaders still struggle to increase adoption and engagement rates and extract meaningful data from existing tools. The Achievers team believes AI presents an opportunity to solve these challenges. Not only will it provide the relevancy and personalization needed to enhance platform usage, but it also transforms data into game-changing, actionable insights.”

Inclusion Coach, like other tools within Achievers’ Employee Experience Platform®, is underpinned by Achievers’ proprietary Belonging Model™, which outlines five measurable and actionable pillars to make employees feel welcomed, known, included, connected, and supported. Inclusive recognition is one of the best ways to account for each pillar. Compared to employees recognized quarterly, Achievers Workforce Institute (AWI) finds that employees who feel meaningfully recognized at least once a month are 2.5 times more likely to report strong belonging at work. However, not every employee knows how to share recognition meaningfully, which can cause hesitancy. Inclusion Coach helps fill this gap by coaching them to send praise that celebrates an individual’s contributions in a respectful and inclusive way. The feature also helps increase recognition platform usage by ensuring employees feel equipped to give appreciation quickly and confidently.

Inclusion Coach builds on a growing suite of AI-powered Achievers features that deliver meaningful employee appreciation moments to help HR leaders increase their recognition programs’ engagement and adoption rates. In September 2024, Achievers also unveiled Rewards Recommender, a machine learning feature that delivers a highly tailored reward redemption experience on the Achievers Marketplace, which boasts over 3 million employee reward options. Achievers also previously introduced its personalized Community Newsfeed, a feature that analyzes robust deidentified HRIS data and platform interactions (recognitions, comments, likes, and boosts) to connect employees to relevant recognition content.

“At Achievers, we’re committed to developing and continuously evolving employee experience solutions grounded in rigorous workforce science, and our AI features are no different,” said David Bator, Managing Director of Achievers Workforce Institute. “Achievers Workforce Institute data consistently finds that recognition is an unstoppable force that increases belonging at work and drives meaningful impact to a company’s bottom line. AI will supercharge these benefits by making recognition more meaningful, seamless, and personalized than ever – whether you’re accessing recognition content and rewards through our Community Newsfeed and Rewards Recommender or sharing and amplifying praise with Inclusion Coach.”

Learn more about Achievers’ AI features in our latest blog post. To receive a live demo of Inclusion Coach at HR Technology Conference & Exposition in Las Vegas, visit the Achievers team at booth #4918.

About Achievers Achievers partners with hundreds of organizations around the world to elevate their engagement and retention strategies through our employee recognition, voice, and connection solutions. Visit us at www.achievers.com.